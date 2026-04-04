Preview: Mansfield Town vs Burton Albion - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 04 Apr 2026 15:44 , Last updated: 04 Apr 2026 15:45

Aiming to record their third consecutive victory, in-form Mansfield Town welcome struggling Burton Albion to One Call Stadium for a crucial League One clash on Monday.

The Stags were defensively excellent to claim maximum points at Doncaster Rovers on Friday, whilst the Brewers were just moments away from victory over Barnsley at the Pirelli Stadium.

Match preview

After finishing a seismic 24 points behind the top-six pace last season, Mansfield Town are still nurturing dreams of reaching the playoffs during the final month of the regular campaign, with those ambitions boosted by a current seven-game unbeaten league run (W3 D4).

Friday was certainly a good one for the Stags, who recorded back-to-back competitive wins for the first time since the middle of January, with second-half strikes from Rhys Oates and midfielder Jonathan Russell defeating Doncaster on their own patch.

Mansfield's only loss in their past eight competitive matches came against Premier League leaders Arsenal in the FA Cup on March 7, meaning that Nigel Clough's are bang in form as the business end of the campaign approaches.

That being said, the Stags still have plenty of work to do in order to challenge for a place in the playoff conversation, with Monday's hosts currently in 12th position, although they have played two games fewer than the majority of the fellow top-six challengers.

Following that standout home defeat to Mikel Arteta's Gunners last month, Mansfield have strung together a three-game unbeaten spell (W2 D1) in front of their home faithful - a run which includes a 4-1 battering of Northampton Town on March 21.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Whilst a share of the spoils with Barnsley is nothing to be sniffed at, Burton Albion supporters left the Pirelli Stadium on Friday slightly disappointed, with their side denied maximum points by a 90th-minute David McGoldrick goal.

Collecting just four points from as many matches recently, the Brewers are still among a sizeable cohort near the foot of the League One standings nervously looking over their shoulders at the bottom four.

Winning just one of their past four games, Gary Bowyer's side are currently occupying 19th place in the third-tier standings, four points ahead of 21st-placed Exeter City, who lost narrowly at Blackpool on Friday.

The Brewers need to improve on their performances levels outside of the Pirelli Stadium if they wish to enjoy a productive Monday, with the Midlands outfit winning only one of their past 12 League One away contests.

Burton have enjoyed the better of the recent competitive meetings between the two clubs amid a four-game unbeaten run (W2 D2) in this fixture, with Mansfield's latest victory over the Brewers arriving at the Pirelli Stadium in November 2019.

Mansfield Town League One form:

D W D D W W

Mansfield Town form (all competitions):

L W D D W W

Burton Albion League One form:

L W L W L D

Team News

© Imago

After an impressive defensive performance on Friday, Mansfield should stick with a centre-back trio of Kyle Knoyle, Ryan Sweeney and Adedeji Oshilaja.

A potential first-team player in North London next season in the Championship, Tottenham Hotspur loanee George Abbott is enjoying a good run of form in the Stags' midfield.

Clough has a clutch of options off the bench if he wishes to make attacking changes, including ex-Burton striker Victor Adeboyejo.

Netting during his standout second-half cameo on Friday, Burton's Charlie Webster is likely to start at One Call Stadium.

Seventeen-year-old Sulyman Krubally was replaced after 45 minutes versus Barnsley and could drop to the bench for this one.

Mansfield Town possible starting lineup:

Roberts; Oshilaja, Sweeney, Knoyle; Akins, Reed, Russell, Abbott, Blake-Tracey; Evans, Oates

Burton Albion possible starting lineup:

Collins; Godwin-Malife, Moon, Hartridge; Lofthouse, Webster, Williams, Armer; Cannon, Beesley, Shade

We say: Mansfield Town 2-1 Burton Albion

Beaten only by top-flight leaders Arsenal in the past eight matches, Mansfield are flying in League One ahead of this Monday afternoon clash.

Conceding late on last time out could have a negative psychological impact on relegation-threatened Burton at One Call Stadium, leading to a damaging defeat.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.