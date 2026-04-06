PSG lineup vs. Liverpool: Predicted XI for Champions League first leg as 12-goal attacker misses out

By Ben Knapton | 06 Apr 2026 16:34

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique will have to make do without influential attacker Bradley Barcola for Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Liverpool at the Parc des Princes.

The France international - who has netted 12 goals in all tournaments this term - is working his way back from an ankle injury sustained in mid-March, and there is no guarantee that he will be available for the second leg on Merseyside either.

Barcola is one of four fitness concerns for Les Parisiens alongside Fabian Ruiz (knee), Quentin Ndjantou (unspecified) and Senny Mayulu (calf), although the latter is back in training and could play a part.

Barcola's absence should not prove fatal for PSG, though, as Enrique can still call upon the devastating trio of Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele, the latter of whom scored twice in the recent 3-1 Ligue 1 win over Toulouse.

Doue occupied a midfield role against Les Violets but should now revert to an attacking position - in Lee Kang-in's place - as Joao Neves and Vitinha both return to the engine room alongside Warren Zaire-Emery.

Vitinha and Neves's fellow Portuguese Nuno Mendes was also only considered for substitute minutes against Toulouse, but the flying full-back is expected to displace Lucas Hernandez in the XI on Wednesday.

The same goes for skipper Marquinhos over Ilya Zabarnyi, but Matvey Safonov should be safe in goal, despite his error for Toulouse's consolation effort last time out.

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Neves; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

> Click here to see how Liverpool could line up for this game