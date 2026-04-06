Liverpool lineup vs. PSG: Predicted XI for Champions League first leg as Arne Slot makes two changes

By Ben Knapton | 06 Apr 2026 16:26 , Last updated: 06 Apr 2026 16:34

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot is likely to consider two changes to his starting XI for Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg with Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes.

The Reds cross the Channel after a horrendous 4-0 FA Cup quarter-final loss to Manchester City, which Alexander Isak, Alisson Becker, Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni and Wataru Endo all missed through injury.

The latter four will play no part in Wednesday's game either, but Isak may be considered for a place on the bench for the first time in 2026 following his nasty leg break in December.

However, Hugo Ekitike will no doubt continue to lead the line for Liverpool, supported by UCL specialist Dominik Szoboszlai, who boasts nine goal involvements from 10 European fixtures in 2025-26.

Mohamed Salah and Florian Wirtz's spots are also safe, despite the former missing a penalty at the Etihad, although Alexis Mac Allister will likely demote Curtis Jones down to the bench.

Jeremie Frimpong was only considered for a 30-minute run-out against Man City following a small knock of his own, but the Dutchman is now primed to take Joe Gomez's place at right-back.

Virgil van Dijk is one of three Liverpool players who will miss the second leg if they are cautioned on Wednesday night, alongside the aforementioned Jones and Ryan Gravenberch.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Mamardashvili; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Wirtz; Ekitike

> Click here to see how PSG could line up for this game