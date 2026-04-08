Liverpool transfer news: Reds 'working on' sensational swap deal involving long-term £45m target

By Lewis Blain | 08 Apr 2026 13:00 , Last updated: 08 Apr 2026 13:17

Liverpool could be at the centre of one of the most eye-catching deals of the summer, with discussions emerging around a potential blockbuster midfield reshuffle.

The Reds are actively exploring ways to refine their engine room, and that has opened the door to creative solutions in the market.

Now, a shock swap deal involving two of Europe's elite midfielders is being quietly worked on behind the scenes.

Liverpool could swap Alexis Mac Allister with Eduardo Camavinga this summer

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Liverpool could be involved in a sensational exchange deal with Real Madrid, involving Alexis Mac Allister and Eduardo Camavinga, per TEAMtalk.

Intermediaries are understood to be 'working on a deal' that could see both midfielders move in opposite directions this summer.

The LaLiga giants are long-term admirers of Mac Allister and believe he possesses qualities similar to Luka Modric, particularly in terms of leadership and technical intelligence.

Meanwhile, the Merseyside outfit are open to reshaping their midfield options, especially with Mac Allister entering the final two years of his contract and internal priorities focused elsewhere.

Anfield chiefs have long admired Eduardo Camavinga

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Camavinga has been on Liverpool’s radar for several years, and their interest has intensified as they assess their midfield balance.

The French international is thought to be valued at around £45 million, and is seen as a player who could bring a different profile to the squad, particularly in defensive transitions and ball recovery.

At the Bernabeu, competition remains fierce, with Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni central to the club’s long-term engine room plans. That dynamic has opened the door for the France international's potential departure.

Liverpool’s admiration extends beyond Camavinga’s ability, with sources highlighting his character and versatility as key factors in their interest.

Is a Mac Allister and Camavinga swap deal fair for Liverpool?

© Imago

On paper, this deal feels slightly weighted in Real Madrid’s favour.

Mac Allister is arguably the more complete and proven performer right now, particularly given his proven consistency in the Premier League and his influence in Argentina’s World Cup-winning side.

That said, Camavinga would still represent a high-upside addition for Liverpool as his athleticism, defensive instincts and ability to operate across multiple midfield roles could add balance to a unit that has occasionally looked exposed.

Ultimately, while Madrid may gain the more polished player, Liverpool would be betting on potential and profile fit, making this a deal that could benefit both sides, albeit in very different ways.