Team News: PSG vs. Liverpool injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 07 Apr 2026 20:00

Clashing in the Champions League knockouts for the second time in two seasons, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool lock horns in the first leg of their quarter-final on Wednesday night.

The Reds overcame Galatasaray 4-1 on aggregate in the last 16, while the holders pummelled Chelsea 8-2 over two legs, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

PSG

Out: Bradley Barcola (ankle), Fabian Ruiz (knee), Quentin Ndjantou (unspecified)

Doubtful: Senny Mayulu (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Neves; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

LIVERPOOL

Out: Alisson Becker (unspecified), Giovanni Leoni (ACL), Wataru Endo (ankle), Conor Bradley (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Mamardashvili; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Wirtz; Ekitike