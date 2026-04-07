Enzo Fernandez Chelsea future: Liam Rosenior captaincy stance 'revealed' amid two-match ban

By Darren Plant | 07 Apr 2026 19:57

Chelsea are reportedly open to Enzo Fernandez being captain again before the end of the season.

In the absence of Reece James, there is the perception that the World Cup winner is the Blues' vice-skipper.

However, despite the Argentina international being given the armband on occasions this season, a two-match club ban has put that responsibility very much in doubt.

Head coach Liam Rosenior and the Chelsea hierarchy feel that Fernandez 'crossed a line' with his comments regarding a future move to Madrid, with Real Madrid being linked with his signature before and after his comments during the March international break.

As well as missing Saturday's 7-0 win over Port Vale in the FA Cup quarter-finals, Fernandez will also play no part of Sunday's Premier League encounter against Manchester City.

© Iconsport / Abaca

Chelsea open-minded to Fernandez captaincy

According to The Guardian, Fernandez will remain in contention to take the captain's armband later in the season.

The report claims that the 25-year-old is part of the club's leadership group, rather than specifically being viewed as deputy to James.

As such, Chelsea have no decision to make on the matter, with Moises Caicedo in line to be captain versus Man City this weekend.

Chelsea are allegedly hopeful that Fernandez will able to be seamlessly reintegrated into the team.

That is despite his agent Javier Pastore claiming that the two-game punishment handed to Fernandez was 'unfair'.

© Iconsport / SPP Sport Press Photo. /Alamy Live News/ActionPlus

The right stance from Chelsea?

Although Fernandez is seemingly open to a transfer to Real Madrid in the summer, it is far from a certainty due to Chelsea' valuation being at least £100m.

Therefore, the club's hierarchy need to find a middle ground with the situation when Fernandez has six years remaining on his contract and positive steps are yet to be taken with regards to a renewal.

With James and Cole Palmer having recently signed improved terms, the length of his present terms may be deemed irrelevant by Fernandez and Pastore, who may feel that a wage-rise is imperative.

In the short term, Chelsea need Fernandez to return to the team motivated to secure qualification for the Champions League or, at very least, a European competition.