Chelsea's £52m signing could miss rest of season as Liam Rosenior confirms fresh injury blow

By Ben Knapton | 04 Apr 2026 23:29

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has confirmed that attacker Jamie Bynoe-Gittens was missing from Saturday's FA Cup victory over Port Vale due to a new hamstring injury.

The Blues cruised into the semi-finals of the famous competition thanks to a 7-0 thumping of the League One side, in which six different Chelsea players found the back of the net.

Gittens would have been a candidate to start the quarter-final clash, but the former Borussia Dortmund youngster was a notable absentee from the team sheet at Stamford Bridge.

Gittens did not make the England Under-21 squad last month due to a previous hamstring problem, but he returned to training at Cobham in the international break and was name-checked by Rosenior as ready on Friday.

However, speaking to the media after the game, Rosenior confirmed that the winger had picked up a new injury and would be sidelined for an unspecified amount of time.

Chelsea attacker Jamie Gittens suffers fresh hamstring injury

© Imago / Sportimage

"Unfortunately, Jamie, in training yesterday, picked up what looks like a hamstring injury again. We have to scan him and make sure. It's a real shame for him," The Standard quotes Rosenior as saying.

Asked for a timeframe on Gittens's comeback, Rosenior added: "I think it's the third time it's happened. We need to help him and we need to make sure he's okay. I can't give you a time frame on that at the moment."

Gittens has not made an appearance for Chelsea since January 31, when he hurt his hamstring in a 3-2 Premier League win over West Ham United, and he has now missed each of the Blues' last 13 games in all tournaments.

The Englishman has also been beset by an illness and a shoulder injury in his debut campaign at Chelsea, who paid an initial £48.5m to sign him from Dortmund, who could also receive a further £3.5m in add-ons.

Gittens has come up with a mediocre one goal and five assists in 27 games for Chelsea during an injury-hit 2025-26 season, in which he has only started five Premier League matches.

Chelsea games Jamie Gittens could miss with new hamstring injury

Chelsea remaining fixtures 2025-26 April 12: vs. Manchester City (H) April 18: vs. Manchester United (H) TBD: FA Cup semi-final April 26: vs. Brighton & Hove Albion (A) May 4: vs. Nottingham Forest (H) May 9: vs. Liverpool (A) May 17: vs. Tottenham Hotspur (H) May 24: vs. Sunderland (A)

As Gittens was sidelined for a full two months with his previous hamstring issue, it can be presumed that the 21-year-old was nursing a Grade 2 injury, which generally takes several weeks to heal.

If the winger has sustained an identical injury this time, he could very well miss the rest of the season, and that will definitely be the case if he has suffered a Grade 3 complete tear.

However, if Gittens has escaped with a Grade 1 strain, he may only be missing for a couple of weeks, although he would still miss both matches with the Manchester giants.

Reece James, Filip Jorgensen, Trevoh Chalobah and Levi Colwill are also currently out of contention for Chelsea, as is Enzo Fernandez, who has served one game of a two-match internal ban.

The Argentine was punished for comments he made about a prospective move to Madrid, although Rosenior has now taken a swipe at Fernandez's agent following his outspoken comments.