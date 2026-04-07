Preview: Junior Barranquilla vs Palmeiras- prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 07 Apr 2026 17:47

Junior Barranquilla and Palmeiras get their 2026 Copa Libertadores campaigns underway on Wednesday, April 8, in Cartagena, Colombia, as they meet in Group F alongside Cerro Porteño and Sporting Cristal.

The fixture marks a reunion seven years in the making, with their last meeting coming in the 2019 group stage, when Palmeiras claimed victories in both encounters. Despite the disparity in resources between the two clubs, the stage is set at the Estadio Olimpico Jaime Moron, where both sides begin their pursuit of continental glory.

Match preview

Junior Barranquilla begin at home seeking a consistent campaign in the mould of their most recent appearance. In 2024, they topped Group D with ten points before being eliminated in the round of 16. For this edition, the club secured one of Colombia's four places in the tournament by winning the Torneo Finalización last season.

Inconsistency has been a hallmark of the Colombian side's early 2026. Across 15 rounds of the domestic league, Los Tiburones have recorded eight wins, one draw and six defeats. At the weekend, even playing at home, they fell 2-1 to Deportivo Cali, with both goals scored by Steven Rodríguez.

The club sit fifth in the table with 25 points. Head coach Alfredo Arias acknowledged that his entire squad needs to raise their collective performance on home soil — they have gone three of their last five home matches without a win.

Semi-finalists in 1994, the Colombian club can call upon several players familiar to Brazilian football supporters in their quest for a strong campaign this season. Among them are Teófilo Gutiérrez, a 40-year-old striker on his second spell at the club, Yimmi Chará, formerly of Atlético-MG, and Luis Muriel — the club's top scorer this year, with previous stints at Atalanta and Sevilla.

In their last two Libertadores appearances, Junior went unbeaten in the opening group-stage fixture — drawing with Santa Fe in 2021 and beating Botafogo at home in the 2024 campaign.

© Iconsport / SUSA / Icon Sport

Palmeiras pick up the pieces and return to the Libertadores following their runners-up finish in last year's edition. In Lima, the Alviverde missed the chance to claim a fourth title, falling 1-0 to Flamengo. The start of 2026, however, has been encouraging ahead of a strong group-stage campaign.

The side won last Sunday, April 6, against Bahia by two goals to one, with goals from Jhon Arias and an own goal by Ramos Mingo. It was their eighth victory in ten Brasileirão rounds, a run that has them leading the table by five points from São Paulo.

Abel Ferreira arrives for his seventh campaign in South America's premier club competition. A two-time champion in 2020 and 2021, the 47-year-old Portuguese manager has taken charge of 62 Libertadores matches, winning 41, drawing 14 and losing seven.

The continuation of his long-standing project is one of the board's primary hopes for lifting the trophy. As evidence of that ambition, the club have already won silverware in 2026 — in early March, they defeated Novorizontino in the Campeonato Paulista final to claim the state title.

January signing Jhon Arias is in outstanding form and is one of Palmeiras's key weapons for the Libertadores opener. The Colombian has scored in three of the team's last four matches and, on his return to his home country, will be central to Palmeiras's bid for three points in Cartagena.

Junior Barranquilla form (all competitions):

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Palmeiras form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Brazil Photo Press

Junior Barranquilla's recent poor run of results, compounded by a home defeat, could prompt Alfredo Arias to make changes to his starting line-up. The manager has no new injury absentees, leaving the squad almost fully available for the match.

The main uncertainty lies in attack. Left-sided midfielder Bryan Castrillón is competing for a starting berth with Luis Muriel, with the latter — the club's top scorer in the domestic league — potentially handed a start based on recent performances.

Palmeiras travel to Colombia with four players in the medical room. Jefté and Piquerez, both carrying more serious injuries, are confirmed absentees. Paulinho and Vitor Roque, meanwhile, took part in Monday's training session with the rest of the squad.

The striker — who sustained an ankle injury against São Paulo — is further along in his recovery and has a chance of being included in the matchday squad. Abel Ferreira is not expected to alter the formation that beat Bahia at the Fonte Nova.

Junior Barranquilla possible starting lineup:

Mauro Silveira; Jhomier Guerrero, Jermein Peña, Lucas Monzón, Yeison Suárez; Jesús Rivas, Juan David Ríos, Jannenson Sarmiento; Cristian Barrios, Bryan Castrillón (Luis Muriel), Teófilo Gutiérrez. Manager: Alfredo Arias.

Palmeiras possible starting lineup:

Carlos Miguel; Augustin Giay, Bruno Fuchs, Gustavo Gómez, Arthur; Marlon Freitas, Andreas Pereira; Jhon Arias, Maurício, Allan; Flaco López. Manager: Abel Ferreira.

We say: Junior Barranquilla 1-3 Palmeiras

Junior Barranquilla come into this fixture under pressure after an inconsistent run of form in 2026, with underwhelming individual performances raising concerns ahead of a demanding test. Facing a side of Palmeiras’ calibre only adds to the challenge, particularly given the current gap in confidence and momentum between the two teams.

In contrast, Palmeiras arrive in formidable form, having won 10 of their last 11 matches, including six consecutive victories in which they were already leading at half-time. Their cohesion and consistency as a unit provide a strong platform, making them firm favourites to begin their Libertadores campaign with a convincing result.