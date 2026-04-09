Reece James injury: Is Chelsea captain 'in danger' of missing World Cup?

By Seye Omidiora | 09 Apr 2026 01:02

Chelsea have reportedly received a significant fitness boost regarding the availability of club captain Reece James ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The 26-year-old has been sidelined since sustaining a hamstring injury during a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United in mid-March, causing initial concern for both club and country.

James had enjoyed an impressive campaign before the setback, recording 27 Premier League appearances under the guidance of Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior.

However, the England international is now understood to be making positive progress in his rehabilitation program as he aims to return for the season run-in.

Recent reports suggest that the defender is currently on track to feature for the Blues before the domestic campaign concludes on May 24.

James 'expected to return' for Champions League qualification push

© Imago / IPA Sport

According to Give Me Sport, the academy graduate could potentially return to first-team action by the end of April or early May, following a period of specialised recovery.

James's return will be particularly vital for Rosenior’s side who are currently embroiled in a fierce battle to secure a top-five finish in the Premier League.

Chelsea sit just one point behind fifth-placed Liverpool in the table with crucial fixtures against Manchester City and Manchester United approaching at Stamford Bridge.

Having James back in the starting XI would provide much-needed leadership and defensive solidity for a squad that has struggled for consistency in his absence.

Furthermore, a successful return to fitness would effectively end any lingering doubts regarding his participation in North America this summer.

Tuchel faces right-back dilemma ahead of 2026 World Cup

© Imago / Mark Pain

The news regarding James's reported recovery is particularly welcome for England head coach Thomas Tuchel, who considers the Chelsea man his first-choice option on the right flank.

Tuchel has recently experimented with Newcastle United’s Tino Livramento and a recalled Ben White, while Real Madrid’s Trent Alexander-Arnold remains on the periphery of the 26-man squad.

The Chelsea captain's versatility could also prove handy in international competition, as he has delivered competent performances in central midfield at Stamford Bridge.