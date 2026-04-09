Thursday's Conference League predictions and previews including Crystal Palace vs. Fiorentina

By Matt Law | 09 Apr 2026 00:05

Today's Conference League predictions include Crystal Palace's home fixture with Fiorentina, and a clash between Rayo Vallecano and AEK Athens in Spain.

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Greek giants AEK Athens will head to Spain for Thursday's Conference League quarter-final first leg against Rayo Vallecano.

The winner of the last-eight tie will go on to face Mainz 05 or Strasbourg in the semi-finals.

We say: Rayo Vallecano 1-1 AEK Athens

Rayo will be desperate to make full use of home advantage, but AEK have proven to be a tough team to beat on their travels in recent times, and we think they will do enough to hold their Spanish hosts to a draw.

> Click here to read our full preview for Rayo Vallecano vs. AEK Athens, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / SOPA Images, SOPA Images Limited / Alamy

Having survived a 'home' loss in the previous round, Shakhtar Donetsk cannot afford a repeat as they welcome AZ Alkmaar for the first leg of their Conference League quarter-final tie.

Despite suffering defeat at their designated ground in the return leg of their last-16 tie against Lech Poznan, the Miners still progressed 4-3 on aggregate, while the Cheese Farmers made light work of Sparta Prague, winning both legs to advance.

We say: Shakhtar Donetsk 2-2 AZ Alkmaar

Shakhtar’s designated home ground in Krakow has not quite offered the feeling of a fortress, highlighted by their mixed results at the venue.

Meanwhile, AZ’s poor recent record on the road suggests the tie may not be straightforward for the Alkmaar club, and as such, we expect a balanced contest which could end in a score draw.

> Click here to read our full preview for Shakhtar Donetsk vs. AZ Alkmaar, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Sportimage

Playing in their first-ever European quarter-final, Crystal Palace welcome Fiorentina to Selhurst Park for the first leg of their UEFA Conference League tie on Thursday night.

After a goalless draw at home, the Eagles edged past AEK Larnaca in the round of 16, securing a 2-1 win after extra time in Greece, while Fiorentina overcame Rakow Czestochowa with 2-1 victories both home and away to book their place in the quarter-finals.

We say: Crystal Palace 1-1 Fiorentina

The statistics strongly favour Fiorentina, who have won 15 of their last 16 two-legged European ties, while they have been less convincing against English opposition, winning only six of their last 13 such encounters.

While Crystal Palace have struggled for consistency at home this season, they have raised their level on European nights, and having reached this stage, they will believe they can go all the way, making a draw a likely outcome.

> Click here to read our full preview for Crystal Palace vs. Fiorentina, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Uwe Anspach, PictureAlliance

Two teams with impressive unbeaten runs will go head-to-head in the Conference League quarter-finals on Thursday, when Mainz 05 welcome Strasbourg to MEWA Arena for their first-leg showdown.

Die Nullfunfer come into this clash looking for a fourth straight win, while Le Racing are eyeing a third on the bounce.

We say: Mainz 05 1-1 Strasbourg

Mainz have been impressive since Fischer's appointment, and they will be full of confidence coming into this quarter-final on the back of a three-game winning streak.

However, Strasbourg have enjoyed success in Europe under both Rosenior and O'Neil, and given that the former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss has presided over an ongoing 10-match unbeaten run, the visitors are likely to keep the tie even before the return fixture.

> Click here to read our full preview for Mainz 05 vs. Strasbourg, including team news and predicted lineups