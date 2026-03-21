Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano: Blaugrana boss Hansi Flick confirms double fitness boost for La Liga contest

By Matt Law | 21 Mar 2026 19:01 , Last updated: 21 Mar 2026 19:03

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has confirmed that Joan Garcia and Eric Garcia will both be available for Sunday's La Liga clash with Rayo Vallecano.

Joan Garcia was replaced in the latter stages of Wednesday's Champions League clash with Newcastle United due to an unspecified issue.

At the time, it seemed unlikely that the goalkeeper would recover in time for Sunday's game against Rayo, but he was named in the Spain squad for their upcoming internationals, hinting at his fitness for his club team's next game.

Flick has now confirmed that the stopper is available on Sunday.

© Iconsport

Joan Garcia, Eric Garcia will be available for Barcelona's clash with Rayo Vallecano

“He can play tomorrow. I’m happy for him that he’s been called up to the national team," Flick told reporters during his press conference on Saturday.

The Barcelona head coach also revealed that Eric Garcia would be available following a recent issue, although the defender will start on the bench.

“He’ll be on the bench tomorrow, and we’ll see from there if he gets any playing time. He might not play, but he’ll be available," added the manager.

Flick also provided an update on Marcus Rashford, claiming that a recent illness has stopped the on-loan Manchester United attacker from feeling his best.

“He’s been feeling a bit under the weather over the last few days, so we decided to play it safe with him. He’s back to 100% now," said Flick.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Flick confirms reason for Rashford's recent struggles

Rashford has scored 10 goals and registered 13 assists in 38 appearances for Barcelona this season, but he has only featured in two of the team's last five La Liga fixtures.

The Englishman is again likely to be among the substitutes when Barcelona continue their La Liga campaign against Rayo on Sunday afternoon.

A win for Flick's side would take them seven points clear of second-placed Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table ahead of the Madrid derby at Bernabeu.