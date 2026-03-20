Spain's final squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup includes seven Barcelona players but just one from Real Madrid

By Matt Law | 20 Mar 2026 12:09 , Last updated: 20 Mar 2026 12:12

Seven Barcelona players have been named in Spain's squad for their upcoming friendlies, but there is just one representative from Real Madrid.

La Roja, who are the reigning European champions, will face Serbia and Egypt on March 27 and March 30 respectively as part of their preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

Only one Real Madrid player has made the cut, with Dean Huijsen included.

Dani Carvajal, Raul Asencio, Alvaro Carreras and Fran Garcia have all been overlooked, while there is also no spot for Gonzalo Garcia despite his increased involvement for Real Madrid.

There are seven representatives from Barcelona, though, including Joan Garcia, who has forced off against Newcastle United on Wednesday with an apparent injury.

© Iconsport

Barcelona's Joan Garcia receives first-ever Spain call-up

However, subsequent tests revealed that Joan Garcia, who has received his first-ever call-up for the national side, had escaped a problem, and he is set to be involved in his team's La Liga clash with Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

Pau Cubarsi, Pedri, Dani Olmo, Fermin Lopez, Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres also feature, but there is no Gavi, who has only just returned from a long-term knee injury.

Gavi is firmly in the plans of head coach Luis de la Fuente, though, and the expectation is that he will be in the final squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Alejandro Balde is also a notable Barcelona absentee due to injury, while Eric Garcia has been overlooked.

There had been suggestions that Marc Bernal's recent form for Barcelona would see him receive his first-ever call-up for the senior side, but that has not occurred.

© Imago

Arsenal's Mosquera is rewarded for impressive first season with the Gunners

There is a notable inclusion in defence, though, with Arsenal's Cristhian Mosquera rewarded for what has been an impressive first season with the Gunners.

Mosquera has represented Spain Under-21s on 14 occasions, but there had been some doubt over his involvement for La Roja at senior level due to the fact that he also holds a Colombian passport.

Elsewhere, there is a spot in the final third of the field for Victor Munoz, who has scored six goals and registered five assists in 30 appearances for Osasuna this season, having made the move from Real Madrid last summer.

Spain squad in full

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), David Raya (Arsenal), Alex Remiro (Real Sociedad), Joan Garcia (Barcelona)

Defenders: Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Pedro Porro (Tottenham Hotspur), Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Bilbao), Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona), Dean Huijsen (Real Madrid), Cristhian Mosquera (Arsenal), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea), Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen)

Midfielders: Rodri (Manchester City), Martin Zubimendi (Arsenal), Pedri (Barcelona), Pablo Fornals (Real Betis), Carlos Soler (Real Sociedad), Dani Olmo (Barcelona), Fermin Lopez (Barcelona)

Forwards: Yeremy Pino (Crystal Palace), Alex Baena (Atletico Madrid), Ander Barrenetxea (Real Sociedad), Victor Munoz (Osasuna), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Borja Iglesias (Celta), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)