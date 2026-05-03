Atletico Madrid lineup vs. Arsenal: Predicted XI for Champions League semi-final second leg

By Ben Knapton | 03 May 2026 13:17

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone is expected to make a full 11 changes for Tuesday's Champions League semi-final second leg with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

As Los Rojiblancos had already wrapped up a top-four finish in La Liga, Simeone sent out a second-string team for Saturday's showdown with Valencia, which his side still won 2-0.

However, the Argentine should now revert to the XI that started last week's 1-1 first-leg draw, in which Julian Alvarez equalised from the penalty spot after Viktor Gyokeres's opener.

The former Manchester City striker broke a Lionel Messi record in the process, as he hit the 25-goal mark in the Champions League in quicker time than any other Argentine, doing so in 41 games compared to the Inter Miami star's 42.

Alvarez did suffer a whack to the ankle in that first leg, but there are no serious concerns over his availability for the trip to the Emirates, where he is expected to partner Antoine Griezmann up top.

London-born Ademola Lookman will also return to the XI for his sojourn back home, and the same goes for fellow midfielders Johnny Cardoso, Giuliano Simeone and Koke, set to make his 736th appearance for Atletico.

Controversially escaping conceding a penalty for a foul on Eberechi Eze last week, David Hancko was among those rested entirely at the weekend and will come back into the team alongside Jan Oblak, Marcos Llorente, Matteo Ruggeri and Marc Pubill.

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup:

Oblak; Llorente, Pubill, Hancko, Ruggeri; Simeone, Koke, Cardoso, Lookman; Alvarez, Griezmann

> Click here to see how Arsenal could line up against Atletico Madrid