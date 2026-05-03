Man United transfer news: Red Devils 'make contact' to sign new £34.6m Casemiro replacement

By Ben Knapton | 03 May 2026 07:49

Manchester United have identified Botafogo midfielder and ex-Nottingham Forest man Danilo as another potential Casemiro successor, according to a report.

The Red Devils will wave goodbye to five-time Champions League winner Casemiro at the end of the season, despite the Brazilian's praiseworthy form during the 2025-26 season.

Casemiro has defied his critics to register nine goals and two assists in 32 Premier League appearances, forming an effective partnership with Kobbie Mainoo at the base of Michael Carrick's midfield.

Casemiro's form has played a major role in Man United's ascent up the Premier League table, and the third-placed Red Devils will qualify for next season's Champions League if they take at least a point from Sunday's clash with Liverpool.

The 34-year-old's turnaround had led to rumours of a potential contract extension, but he will be leaving when his deal expires in June, and the Man United hierarchy are busy scoping out successors.

Man United 'make contact' over summer deal for Danilo

© Imago / Fotoarena

The likes of Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton have been the most heavily linked with moves to Old Trafford, but the Red Devils may have found a cut-price alternative who used to play with the former at Nottingham Forest.

According to FOGAONET, Man United have made contact over a deal for Botafogo's Danilo, who previously spent two-and-a-half years in the Premier League with Nottingham Forest from 2023 to 2025.

Danilo returned to his native Brazil in a £19.9m deal last summer and has quickly made a name for himself in Botafogo colours, registering 10 goals and seven assists from 38 games in all competitions.

The Brazil international has been in exceptional attacking form during the 2026 Serie A season too, having a direct hand in nine goals in 11 appearances - seven of his own and two assists.

Danilo's exploits earned him a first-ever senior Brazil call-up in March, and the ex-Forest man scored his first Selecao goal on his second appearance in a 3-1 friendly win over Croatia.

The 25-year-old has therefore put himself on Carlo Ancelotti's radar for a place in Brazil's World Cup 2026 squad, and he is not short of suitors heading into the summer window.

Man United's Premier League rivals Fulham are also understood to admire Danilo, while Bayer Leverkusen, Napoli, Zenit St Petersburg, Palmeiras and Flamengo have expressed an interest too.

How much would Man United need to pay for Danilo?

© Imago

Danilo's Botafogo contract runs until 2029, but the report adds that the Brazilian side would accept an offer of £34.6m for the midfielder's signature this summer.

Botafogo supposedly have no plans to negotiate with a Brasileiro rival, handing Man Utd an immediate boost in their efforts to win the race.

The Red Devils should also have no problem bowing to Botafogo's financial demands, even if Danilo shines during the World Cup and his valuation rises accordingly.