What Man United need to qualify for Champions League after huge Newcastle boost

By Ben Knapton | 02 May 2026 17:32 , Last updated: 02 May 2026 17:32

Manchester United have just taken a huge step towards qualifying for the Champions League without kicking a ball.

The Red Devils entered the weekend knowing that they would only need to beat Liverpool - at the very minimum - to ensure their spot at Europe's top table for 2026-27.

Sitting on 61 points from 34 matches in the Premier League table, Michael Carrick's men hold a 12-point advantage over Bournemouth and 11-point buffer over Brighton & Hove Albion ahead of Saturday's fixtures.

The Seagulls could have cut the gap to eight points - and thus remained capable of usurping Man United - by getting the better of an out-of-sorts Newcastle United side at St James' Park.

However, Fabian Hurzeler's men were bested 3-1 by the Magpies at St James' Park, where Will Osula, Dan Burn and Harvey Barnes's goals ended Newcastle's five-match losing run.

How Man United can qualify for the Champions League against Liverpool

© Imago / Action Plus

As a result, Brighton can now only finish on a maximum of 59 points, and the only other team outside of the top six that can catch Man United is Bournemouth, who face Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The Cherries will have to win all four of their remaining games to have a chance of matching the Red Devils' total of 61 points, though, and Carrick's men would also need to lose each of their remaining four fixtures.

Therefore, Man United will qualify for the Champions League if they can simply avoid defeat against Liverpool on Sunday, as a draw would put them on 62 points and out of Bournemouth's reach.

Even if Man United lose Sunday's blockbuster battle, they will also be guaranteed to finish in the top five if Bournemouth fail to win, so it is almost certainly a case of when not if Man United will qualify for the UCL.

What Liverpool need against Man United to qualify for Champions League

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Liverpool head to Old Trafford three points and one place below Man United in the Premier League table, but the Reds could still be usurped by a surfeit of clubs.

Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, Bournemouth, Chelsea, Fulham and Everton are all capable of leapfrogging the reigning champions, who are largely unaffected by Saturday's results.

Indeed, Arne Slot's men still need to beat Liverpool to be sure of their place in next season's Champions League, as they could still be caught by Brentford and Brighton if they draw.