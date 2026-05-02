Team News: Man United vs. Liverpool injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Manchester United and Liverpool both have the chance to secure Champions League football in Sunday's heavyweight Premier League clash at Old Trafford.
The Red Devils will be assured of a top-five finish if they win, while the Reds must prevail and hope that Brighton & Hove Albion and Bournemouth drop points to confirm their UCL place.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
MAN UNITED vs. LIVERPOOL
MAN UNITED
Out: Matthijs de Ligt (back), Lisandro Martinez (suspended)
Doubtful: Luke Shaw (knock), Matheus Cunha (hip)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Heaven, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko
LIVERPOOL
Out: Mohamed Salah (hamstring), Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (knee), Wataru Endo (ankle), Giorgi Mamardashvili (knee), Jayden Danns (hamstring)
Doubtful: Alisson Becker (muscle), Milos Kerkez (knock)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Woodman; Jones, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak