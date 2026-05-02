Premier League Gameweek 35
Man Utd
May 3, 2026 3.30pm
Old Trafford
Liverpool

Team News: Man United vs. Liverpool injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By | , Last updated:

Man United vs. Liverpool injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Sportimage

Manchester United and Liverpool both have the chance to secure Champions League football in Sunday's heavyweight Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils will be assured of a top-five finish if they win, while the Reds must prevail and hope that Brighton & Hove Albion and Bournemouth drop points to confirm their UCL place.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

MAN UNITED vs. LIVERPOOL

 
 

 

MAN UNITED

Out: Matthijs de Ligt (back), Lisandro Martinez (suspended)

Doubtful: Luke Shaw (knock), Matheus Cunha (hip)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Heaven, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko

LIVERPOOL

Out: Mohamed Salah (hamstring), Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (knee), Wataru Endo (ankle), Giorgi Mamardashvili (knee), Jayden Danns (hamstring)

Doubtful: Alisson Becker (muscle), Milos Kerkez (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Woodman; Jones, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Manchester United related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe