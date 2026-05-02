Man United, Chelsea handed major early suspension boost after Lisandro Martinez hair-pull repeat

By Ben Knapton | 02 May 2026 15:46

Sunderland centre-back Daniel Ballard was given a straight red card for a Lisandro Martinez-style incident in Saturday's Premier League showdown with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Black Cats hosted their relegated counterparts aiming to bounce back from a 5-0 hammering at the hands of Nottingham Forest last week, and Regis Le Bris's men got off to the perfect start.

Nordi Mukiele propelled Sunderland into the lead with 17 minutes gone, but just six moments later, the visitors were reduced to 10 men as Ballard was sent off following a VAR review.

While challenging Arokodare for a header, the centre-back appeared to grab a handful of the Wolves striker's hair, and he was ejected from the field of play following a VAR review.

The incident evoked memories of Martinez tugging on Dominic Calvert-Lewin's hair when Manchester United faced Leeds United, and Ballard will now face the same punishment.

How many Sunderland games will Daniel Ballard miss?

Remaining Sunderland fixtures 2025-26 May 9: vs. Manchester United (H) May 17: vs. Everton (A) May 24: vs. Chelsea (H)

As a hair pull is classed as violent conduct, Ballard's sending-off will carry a three-game suspension, meaning that his Premier League season is now over.

The Black Cats follow Saturday's fixture with a home meeting with Manchester United next weekend, before their final away match of the campaign at Everton on May 17.

Sunderland then round off a successful first season back in the top flight against Chelsea at the Stadium of Light on May 24, when Ballard will serve the final game of his ban, unless the Black Cats succeed with an appeal.

Explaining the decision to the crowd, referee Paul Tierney said: "After review, Sunderland five clearly pulls the hair of the Wolves player. Final decision is red card, violent conduct.”

Sunderland players who could replace Daniel Ballard against Man United, Chelsea

© Imago / Focus Images

Ballard's absence for the rest of the season could prove particularly harmful for Sunderland given the defender's impact this season - two goals and two assists from 24 Premier League starts.

At the same time, Man United, Chelsea and Everton will all benefit from Ballard's suspension when they face the Black Cats, who only have two other out-and-out centre-backs in Omar Alderete and Luke O'Nien.

However, the versatile Mukiele and Lutsharel Geetruida could also be deployed at centre-back, either in a back two or back three, thanks to the presence of Trai Hume at right-back.

If 10-man Sunderland can cling on for all three points, they would move onto 49 points and temporarily rise into the top half of the Premier League table above Chelsea, Fulham, Everton.