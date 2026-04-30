Wolves lineup vs. Sunderland: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 30 Apr 2026 17:35 , Last updated: 30 Apr 2026 18:07

Wolverhampton Wanderers could be without up to three players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Sunderland at Molineux.

While Sam Johnstone (shoulder) and Enso Gonzalez (knee) remain unavailable for selection, Ladislav Krejci is doubtful with a neck injury that forced him to miss the 1-0 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

However, Yerson Mosquera is available to return after serving a two-match suspension and he is expected to start in a three-man defence, potentially alongside Santiago Bueno and Toto Gomes.

Head coach Rob Edwards will weigh up whether to stick with 19-year-old Pedro Lima at right wing-back, or use either Jackson Tchatchoua or Matt Dochety in that position. On the opposite flank, David Moller Wolfe will continue to push Hugo Bueno for a start.

Joao Gomes and Andre are the most likely duo to link arms in centre-midfield, but Angel Gomes and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde are both contenders to earn a recall to the first XI.

Teenage starlet Mateus Mane and Rodrigo Gomes operated in advanced role behind striker Adam Armstrong last time out, and this trio could remain intact in the final third this weekend, though Bellegarde, Tolu Arokodare and Hwang Hee-Chan are three more options at Edwards’s disposal.

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Sa; Mosquera, S. Bueno, Toti; Lima, J. Gomes, Andre, H. Bueno; Mane, Bellegarde; Armstrong

> Click here to see how Sunderland could line up against Wolverhampton Wanderers

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