Wolves transfer news: Leeds United 'considering' meeting demands for Brazil international

By Darren Plant | 01 May 2026 17:50

Leeds United are reportedly considering whether to meet Wolverhampton Wanderers' demands for Andre.

With Wolves' relegation from the Premier League having been confirmed, it is clear that a number of their star players will leave Molineux.

As a current Brazil international, Andre will inevitably attract widespread interest in his signature during the summer transfer window.

However, Wolves will also want to ensure that they do not necessarily have to sell him for a cut-price fee.

According to RTI Esporte, Leeds may be willing to put together a proposal that Wolves will likely accept.

© Imago

What could Leeds pay for Wolves midfielder Andre?

The report suggests that Leeds are considering submitting an offer of £35m for Andre over the coming weeks.

Daniel Farke's side will move to the brink of securing Premier League survival if they overcome Burnley at Elland Road on Friday night.

Although Leeds lost last weekend's FA Cup semi-final to Chelsea, their stock has risen considerably since December.

Andre is allegedly viewed as an ideal candidate to strengthen their midfield options, Leeds arguably in need of extra quality and depth if they want to progress to the next level.

When Wolves signed Andre in 2024, they paid Fluminense - who hold a sell-on clause - a fee in the region of £21m.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Would Andre want to join Leeds?

Having been linked with teams such as Manchester United in the past, Andre may have higher aspirations than representing Leeds.

He is also now a 13-cap Brazil international, who may go to the World Cup, with 64 Premier League appearances to his name.

That level of profile would suggest that teams playing Champions League or Europa League football may be prepared to move for his signature, particularly when he remains just 24 years of age.

Nevertheless, Leeds appear to be a team on the up, and one of Andre's Wolves teammates is also being linked with a transfer to the Yorkshire giants.