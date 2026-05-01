Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest: Calum McFarlane sees benefits of Marc Cucurella, Enzo Fernandez, Joao Pedro midweek Madrid trip

By Darren Plant | 01 May 2026 17:30 , Last updated: 01 May 2026 17:30

Interim head coach Calum McFarlane says that he had no issues with three Chelsea players travelling to Madrid earlier this week.

After Sunday's win over Leeds United in the FA Cup semi-finals, the Blues had more than a week until their Premier League fixture with Nottingham Forest on May 4.

In the days after the triumph at Wembley Stadium, Marc Cucurella, Enzo Fernandez and Joao Pedro were all seen at the Madrid Masters tennis tournament.

The trip brought about extra scrutiny through Fernandez having recently revealed that he would like to live in Madrid at some stage of his career.

Cucurella and Pedro have also been linked with fellow La Liga giant Barcelona across the last six weeks.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

McFarlane reacts to Chelsea trio's Madrid trip

Nevertheless, speaking at a press conference on Friday, McFarlane revealed that he saw the benefits of the players travelling together.

He told reporters: "We gave the lads three days off and I actually thought it was...I think it says a lot about the group that they go away together.

"I love the fact that they spend time together and they've gone to Madrid to watch tennis, so I don't see an issue with it, honestly."

On Fernandez, he added: "He was there last year with his teammates again. The last time they had a break, they spent time together as well, so I think it's a positive sign for the unity within the group."

The right time for a mini-break?

Towards the back end of February, some of Chelsea's players enjoyed a similar break to Dubai, one which was authorised by the club.

When Chelsea returned, they did not necessarily perform at their best, so their latest visit abroad will naturally attract attention.

However, ahead of five major fixtures across a 21-day period and having returned for Thursday's training prior to a Monday fixture, the brief rest period feels acceptable in this instance.