Chelsea injury news: Reece James, Levi Colwill update provided ahead of Nottingham Forest showdown

By Darren Plant | 01 May 2026 14:11

Interim Chelsea head coach Calum McFarlane has hinted that Reece James and Levi Colwill may both feature in the squad for Monday's fixture against Nottingham Forest.

The Blues could start the showdown at Stamford Bridge sitting in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Although Chelsea reached the FA Cup final last weekend, there is immense pressure on McFarlane and his players ahead of squaring off against the in-form Tricky Trees.

James has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury against Newcastle United on March 14, while Colwill has not played a senior game throughout 2025-26 due to a serious knee injury.

However, speaking at a press conference on Friday, McFarlane indicated that the pair are closing in on a return.

© Imago

McFarlane provides James, Colwill updates

McFarlane told reporters: "Reece is back in training and Levi, both looking good. A little way to the game so we'll see how they do but both are looking promising.

"We're taking it day by day. Levi has had a long injury, Reece had a really good run and was then injured again so we don't want to push too much."

Colwill has recently come through two appearances for the Under-21s, the second of those outings coming last Saturday.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Would McFarlane risk James, Colwill against Forest?

On the back of an improving and winning performance against Leeds United, the assumption is that Chelsea will line up with a similar team to the one that started at Wembley Stadium.

As such, James and Colwill could take their places on the substitutes' bench and be restricted to an outing in the second half at most.

With a trip to Liverpool to follow five days after the Forest game, that may prove to be the best approach, both short and long term.

McFarlane will also want both players fit and available for the FA Cup final against Manchester City on May 16.