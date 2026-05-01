Chelsea manager news: 44-year-old now 'interested' in Blues job - but only if one key demand is met

By Lewis Blain | 01 May 2026 07:51

Chelsea’s search for a new manager continues to throw up big names, but landing their top target may not be straightforward.

With multiple candidates under consideration, the Blues are finding it difficult to strike the right balance between ambition and control.

And now, a fresh update has emerged on one of the most sought-after coaches on the market.

Xabi Alonso to Chelsea update emerges

© Iconsport / Cesar Cebolla, Pressinphoto

Xabi Alonso is reportedly 'interested' in taking over at Stamford Bridge this summer, but only under certain conditions.

The 44-year-old, who is currently out of work after leaving Real Madrid earlier this year, is viewed by many as a dream appointment at Stamford Bridge. His reputation remains strong following impressive spells in management, and his name has been heavily linked with several top jobs.

However, while there is interest from Alonso’s side, it is understood that he would want greater control than what Chelsea are currently offering their next head coach, which is becoming a key sticking point in any potential negotiations.

Clearlake face huge problem in Chelsea managerial search

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Chelsea owners Clearlake are facing a growing dilemma in their managerial hunt.

A number of top, Premier League-proven candidates, including Marco Silva, Andoni Iraola and Oliver Glasner, have all been linked with the role.

But the underlying issue remains the same between them all.

These top-level coaches are reluctant to accept the current structure, which limits managerial control over key decisions. At the same time, previous attempts to appoint younger, more flexible coaches like Liam Rosenior have not delivered the desired results on the pitch.

That leaves Chelsea in a difficult position, caught between wanting an elite manager and maintaining their existing model.

Will Xabi Alonso be the next Chelsea manager?

© Imago / Pressinphoto

As things stand, a move for Alonso appears unlikely unless there is a drastic shift in approach from the club.

Given his stature and the level of interest he commands, it is understandable that he would demand a greater say in football matters. Without that assurance, Chelsea may struggle to convince him, or any top-tier candidate, to take on the role.

For now, the situation remains open, but unless compromises are made, the Blues risk missing out on their ideal appointment once again.