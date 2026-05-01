Chelsea transfer news: BlueCo 'open talks' with defender over new contract

By Darren Plant | 01 May 2026 17:40 , Last updated: 01 May 2026 17:40

Chelsea are reportedly looking to extend the contract of Trevoh Chalobah.

The Blues are currently focused on trying to finish in the top six of the Premier League table, something which will prove difficult given their recent run of top-flight results.

With Champions League qualification highly unlikely, it remains to be seen whether any of Chelsea's senior players will look to engineer a move away from Stamford Bridge.

However, as per transfer expert Nicolo Schira, it appears that BlueCo are attempting to secure the long-term future of a homegrown talent.

© Imago / Action Plus

Chelsea looking to extend Chalobah contract?

The report claims that talks have already been opened regarding an extension of the defender's current deal.

As it stands, the 26-year-old's terms expire at the end of 2027-28. In the past, Chelsea chiefs have looked to sell players who have less than two years left on their contract.

At this point in time, Chalobah is viewed as Chelsea's first-choice central defender having made a total of 31 appearances in the Premier League this season.

Chalobah has eight goals and three assists from 148 outings in Chelsea colours, and he is viewed as an invaluable squad member.

Given his squad status, it is unclear whether BlueCo would actively pursue trying to sell Chalobah if he has not penned a contract extension by the end of the summer transfer window.

He is known to have admirers at Crystal Palace after a recent loan stint at Selhurst Park. Palace will also be in the market for central defenders this summer.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Does Chalobah deserve new Chelsea contract?

The majority of Chelsea's fanbase will want Chalobah to pen fresh terms, both for his loyalty and the manner in which he has developed into a player of Premier League quality.

Furthermore, Chelsea arguably need as many experienced homegrown talent as possible in a squad which is lacking know-how.

Under a new head coach, there is no certainty that Chalobah would remain top of the centre-back pecking order, but he undoubtedly has a part to play for Chelsea in the long term.