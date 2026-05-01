Premier League Gameweek 35
Arsenal
May 2, 2026 5.30pm
Emirates Stadium
Fulham

Team News: Arsenal vs. Fulham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Arsenal vs. Fulham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
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Arsenal have never lost a league home match against Fulham, and the Gunners could extend that magnificent unbeaten record to 33 games in Saturday evening's Premier League contest.

The Gunners will go six points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table with a win, while the Cottagers are only two points off sixth position.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two sides.

ARSENAL vs. FULHAM

ARSENAL

Out: Mikel Merino (foot), Jurrien Timber (groin), Kai Havertz (muscle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Eze

FULHAM

Out: Kevin (foot), Alex Iwobi (thigh), Ryan Sessegnon (unspecified)

Doubtful: Kenny Tete (foot)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Lukic; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Chukwueze; Jimenez

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