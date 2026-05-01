Roberto De Zerbi delivers Dominic Solanke injury update ahead of Tottenham clash vs Aston Villa

By Saikat Mandal | 01 May 2026 17:36

Tottenham Hotspur will hope to secure back-to-back Premier League wins when they travel to Villa Park to face Aston Villa on Sunday.

Spurs remain in the relegation zone in 18th place and know they need victories, along with favours elsewhere, to preserve their top-flight status.

It has been a season wrecked by injuries for the North London club, and their misfortune continues at the very moment they are fighting to escape danger.

After Xavi Simons was ruled out for the remainder of the campaign with an anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Roberto De Zerbi has now confirmed that Spurs will also be without Dominic Solanke for the trip to Villa Park.

De Zerbi provides Dominic Solanke injury update

© Imago

Solanke was substituted before half-time as Tottenham secured their first Premier League victory of 2026 with a 1-0 win over Wolves last weekend.

It has been suggested that the 28-year-old striker may have suffered a grade-two hamstring injury, a setback that could place the rest of his season in doubt.

De Zerbi declined to go into detail on the issue, confirming only that the England forward will miss Sunday’s clash.

“I don’t know yet. For Villa, no, for sure. And then we will see,” De Zerbi said, as quoted by Football London.

More injury concerns for Tottenham

© Imago / IPS

Spurs are also expected to be without first-choice goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, who remains unavailable after missing the last three matches following hernia surgery.

The Italian has been linked with a move away from the club, and his prolonged absence only adds further uncertainty around his future.

Destiny Udogie also missed the win over Wolves with a muscular problem, but the defender could return this weekend, even if a start is not guaranteed.

Meanwhile, James Maddison, who has not featured this season because of an ACL injury, has returned to training, although it remains unclear whether he is ready for competitive minutes.

Villa will be determined to avoid a third consecutive defeat this weekend, while Spurs must also overcome the memory of a 2-1 loss in the reverse fixture earlier this season.