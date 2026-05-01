Aston Villa lineup vs. Tottenham: Predicted XI for Premier League fixture as Unai Emery makes quadruple change

By Ben Knapton | 01 May 2026 16:09 , Last updated: 01 May 2026 16:17

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery could be tempted into a few changes when the Lions host Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday's Premier League match.

The Villans are welcoming the Lilywhites to the West Midlands in between their two Europa League semi-final clashes with Nottingham Forest, who prevailed 1-0 in Thursday's first leg at the City Ground.

As Villa have all but secured a top-five finish in the Premier League, Emery should prioritise the return fixture next week, meaning that rotation could be in store on Sunday afternoon.

The ex-Arsenal boss will be forced into one alteration, as Amadou Onana sustained a calf injury in the midweek loss to Forest and has been ruled out of gameweek 35.

Douglas Luiz and Lamare Bogarde are vying for the right to replace him, but as the latter came off the bench to step in for the stricken Onana in midweek, he is seemingly first in line to join Youri Tielemans in the centre.

Further forward, Jadon Sancho and Leon Bailey could provide fresh legs out wide in support of Ollie Watkins, who has struck 10 of his 11 Premier League goals this season since the beginning of December.

Emery's backline is likely to remain mostly unchanged, but Ian Maatsen could displace Lucas Digne, who gave away the game-winning penalty against Forest.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen; Tielemans, Bogarde; Bailey, Rogers, Sancho; Watkins

> Click here to see how Tottenham could line up against Aston Villa

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