Liverpool transfer news: PSG star could be 'considered' as Mohamed Salah replacement

By Saikat Mandal | 01 May 2026 16:04

Liverpool could reportedly include Bradley Barcola on their summer transfer shortlist as the Reds prepare for life after Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian forward will leave Anfield at the end of the season when his contract expires, bringing the curtain down on nine glittering years on Merseyside.

Replacing a figure of Salah’s stature, Liverpool’s all-time leading Premier League scorer, will never be straightforward, but the club must now begin planning for a new era.

It may have been an underwhelming campaign in some respects, yet the Liverpool hierarchy are still believed to retain faith in Arne Slot, who delivered the Premier League title in his first season in charge.

Despite major spending on attacking talent last summer, the Reds are expected to be active again, with explosive wide players viewed as a leading priority.

Liverpool eye move for Bradley Barcola?

© Iconsport / Sandra Ruhaut/Icon Sport

The Reds were linked with Barcola last summer and again in January, when they failed to land Antoine Semenyo from AFC Bournemouth.

According to The Times, the Reds are likely to include the Frenchman among their shortlisted options this summer, although he is one of several names under consideration.

Barcola joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2023 and has already made more than 145 appearances for the French champions, scoring 38 goals.

The 23-year-old netted 21 times across all competitions last season and has followed that with 12 goals and five assists in 2025-26, underlining his growing importance.

Barcola would be a fantastic signing for Liverpool

© Imago

Liverpool may need to move on from hopes of signing Michael Olise after Bayern Munich reportedly made it clear the winger is not for sale.

Barcola is capable of operating on either flank, though he is most effective from the left side, where the majority of his attacking returns have arrived this season.

In that sense, he could be viewed as a long-term successor to Luis Diaz and potentially an upgrade on Cody Gakpo in certain tactical setups.

That does not necessarily mean Liverpool should ignore natural right-sided options to replace Salah, however, with Yan Diomande also considered an intriguing candidate given his profile as a right winger.