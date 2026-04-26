Liverpool transfer news: Reds told they have "no chance" of signing Bayern Munich attacker

By Saikat Mandal | 26 Apr 2026 13:11 , Last updated: 26 Apr 2026 13:14

Liverpool have reportedly suffered a major setback in their pursuit of Michael Olise ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Reds are expected to strengthen their wide attacking options after confirming that Mohamed Salah will leave at the end of the season.

Salah featured in Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Crystal Palace at Anfield, but suffered a hamstring injury, raising fears that he may have played his final game for the club.

Replacing Salah like-for-like is virtually impossible given his impact over the past nine years, although in terms of profile and quality, Olise has often been viewed as a close fit.

Liverpool have been strongly linked with the French winger in recent months, but they may now be forced to reconsider their plans.

Bayern Munich stance on Michael Olise

© Imago

Since joining Bayern from Crystal Palace in 2024, Olise has developed into one of Europe’s standout attackers, registering 39 goals and 52 assists across all competitions.

The 24-year-old has been in exceptional form during the 2025-26 campaign, playing a key role alongside Harry Kane and Luis Diaz in Bayern’s dominant season.

The Frenchman has contributed 19 goals and 24 assists this term, attracting strong interest from several elite clubs, including Liverpool.

However, Bayern sporting director Max Eberl has made it clear that Olise is not for sale, insisting there is “no chance” the winger will leave this summer.

Eberl said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano: "Michel Olise is absolutely untouchable. No chance, we didn’t think about it not even for a second."

Liverpool should look at other options

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Olise remains under contract at the Allianz Arena until 2029 and is considered central to Vincent Kompany’s long-term plans.

Although Liverpool were reportedly prepared to spend as much as €200m (£173m) to secure Olise's signature, such a move now appears unrealistic given Bayern’s firm stance.

Instead, the Reds may need to explore alternative targets, with Yan Diomande of RB Leipzig emerging as a more attainable option, likely available for a significantly lower fee.