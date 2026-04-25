Mohamed Salah may have played last Liverpool game as Reds legend suffers crushing injury blow

By Ben Knapton | 25 Apr 2026 16:51

Liverpool wing wizard Mohamed Salah was taken off with a suspected hamstring injury in Saturday's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace, one that could prematurely end his Reds career.

The 33-year-old was retained on the right-hand side for the visit of the Eagles, fresh from equalling a Merseyside derby record with his goal in last weekend's victory over Everton.

Salah failed to make the same impact against Oliver Glasner's men, but Liverpool nevertheless went into half time 2-0 to the good thanks to Alexander Isak and Andrew Robertson's goals.

Arne Slot sent out an unchanged team for the second half, but the Dutchman was forced into a change just before the hour mark, as Salah was seen holding his hamstring after a lung-busting run forward.

The Egypt international could not continue and was withdrawn for Jeremie Frimpong, but not before being given a wonderful ovation by the Anfield faithful on what may have been his last game for the club.

Has Mohamed Salah played his final game for Liverpool?

© Iconsport / PA Images

As soon as Salah was seen holding the back of his leg, Tim Sherwood on Sky Sports Soccer Saturday immediately raised the fear that the attacker's Anfield chapter was now closed.

"This could be the end of him in a Liverpool shirt," the former Tottenham Hotspur manager said. "You can see him grab his left hamstring. What a sad end for him. What an ovation there will be for him."

However, there is no guarantee that Salah is out for the rest of the season, as a Grade 1 hamstring injury - a minor strain - usually only takes two weeks to heal and three at the very most.

As a result, while Salah will undoubtedly miss the crunch clash with Manchester United next week and former club Chelsea on May 9, he might recover in time to face Aston Villa on May 17 or Brentford on the final weekend.

If the winger has sustained a Grade 2 or 3 hamstring injury, though, he has indeed played his final game for Liverpool, who can call upon the likes of Frimpong and Federico Chiesa to replace their all-time third highest scorer.

Mohamed Salah's Liverpool career in numbers after hamstring injury

Mohamed Salah Liverpool stats Appearances: 440 Goals: 257 Assists: 112 Premier League goals: 191 Premier League assists: 93 Trophies: 9 (Premier League x2, Champions League x1, FA Cup x1, EFL Cup x2, Community Shield x1, Club World Cup x1, UEFA Super Cup x1)

Regardless of whether Salah has featured for the Premier League champions for the last time, he will depart at the end of the season with legendary status both in and outside of Merseyside.

However, if Saturday's game was his last for the Reds, Salah will end his Liverpool career with 440 appearances, 257 goals - only behind Ian Rush (346) and Roger Hunt (285) - and 122 assists to boot.

The former Chelsea attacker has also netted 191 of his 193 Premier League goals in a red jersey, putting him fourth in the all-time competition list, but there was little chance of him catching Wayne Rooney in third (208) anyway.

Away from individual success, Salah has won a total of nine team trophies in his nine seasons at Anfield, but there is still a slender chance that he will strut his stuff on the right wing one more time.