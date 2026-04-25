Liverpool "exploited by Yanks" as Anfield fans launch mass protest against ticket price increase

By Ben Knapton | 25 Apr 2026 15:43

Liverpool supporters protested en masse against planned ticket price rises during the Reds' Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at Anfield.

Last month, the English champions confirmed their plans to increase general admission prices in line with inflation for the next three seasons, triggering a furious reaction from supporters.

Adults can expect to pay an extra £1.25 to £1.75 per matchday, while season ticket prices will increase from anywhere to £21.50 and £27 for the 2026-27 campaign.

Liverpool justified the price rises by laying out the increased costs associated with running the club, including an 85% rise in Anfield matchday operating costs since 2016-17, a 107% increase in utility costs over the past four years, and a 73% rise in player salaries over the same period.

However, despite meetings between Liverpool supporter groups and the club, the Anfield faithful were understandably apoplectic by the ticket price rise and made their feelings known on Saturday afternoon.

Early on in the Premier League match against Crystal Palace, Anfield was encased in a sea of yellow, as Liverpool supporters held up brightly-coloured cards in protest against the club's ownership.

Thousands of Liverpool fans protest against ticket price rises

Owner John W Henry was the principal subject of fans' frustrations, as the yellow cards fans held up bore the message 'Caution, Anfield's soul at risk' with an image of the American.

CEO Billy Hogan - in attendance at Anfield today - was also targeted, as a banner with the slogan "Built by Shanks, exploited by Yanks" made its way through the stands.

Chants of "You greedy bastards, enough is enough" could also be clearly heard inside the stadium, although the supporters' strong stance is unlikely to lead to a dramatic U-turn at boardroom level.

Had Arne Slot's side not conceded their 2024-25 Premier League title with a whimper, the reaction to the price rises may not have been so extreme, but the match-going fans had every right to voice their opposition to the planned increase.

Those who pay to watch and follow their team witnessed the club spend £440m in the summer window to little effect so far, as well as handing Mohamed Salah a bumper contract extension for the Egyptian to depart midway through it.

Liverpool as a club are not the only entities impacted by global inflation and increasing costs, and the hole in fans' pockets could end up being much bigger - at least metaphorically - than the one in Henry's.