Liverpool transfer news: Reds 'suffer blow' as possible Mohamed Salah successor likely to stay at current club

By Seye Omidiora | 27 Apr 2026 23:38 , Last updated: 27 Apr 2026 23:40

Liverpool-linked Yan Diomande could stay put at RB Leipzig for one more season despite the Reds' reported interest.

The Merseyside giants are currently identifying long-term candidates to succeed Mohamed Salah as the Egyptian international prepares for a summer exit from Anfield.

Liverpool are believed to be prioritising a profile that combines explosive pace with high-level technical output in the final third.

Previous reports suggested that Arne Slot had earmarked Diomande as a primary target for his ongoing project at Anfield, where he hopes to stay on as boss after a tough second season in charge.

Leipzig hierarchy 'rule out' summer exit for Diomande

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

However, Christian Falk suggests that any potential deal for Yan Diomande appears increasingly unlikely following a significant internal decision by the German outfit.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable maiden campaign in Germany after arriving from Spanish side Leganes during the previous window.

Diomande has registered an impressive 12 goals and 17 assists in 30 league appearances to establish himself as a rising star.

While Bayern Munich remain admirers of the Ivorian attacker the reported valuation of £86.2m has effectively ended their interest.

Senior officials at the Red Bull Arena have confirmed they have no intention of sanctioning a sale this summer regardless of the price.

Instead, the club are expected to reward the youngster with an improved contract that includes a substantial future release clause.

Implications of Diomande staying in the Bundesliga

© Imago / dts Nachrichtenagentur

Retaining Diomande for another season would allow Leipzig to build their offensive strategy around his unique ball-carrying abilities.

The teenager is already outperforming many established top-flight wingers despite his limited experience at the highest level.

For Liverpool, the failure to land their primary target may force a pivot towards alternative options in the transfer market.

The hierarchy must now decide whether to wait for the player or invest in a more immediate replacement elsewhere.