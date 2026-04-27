Liverpool transfer news: Arne Slot given 'clarity' over defender's future amid growing doubt ahead of crucial summer window

By Lewis Nolan | 27 Apr 2026 01:55

Kostas Tsimikas will return to Liverpool from Roma in the summer after disappointing in Italy, the latest report has claimed.

The Reds took a significant step towards Champions League qualification on Saturday, beating Crystal Palace 3-1 in the Premier League.

Arne Slot's side are now fourth with 58 points, and they are eight ahead of sixth-placed Brighton & Hove Albion with just four matches left to play.

Given the club are in such a comfortable position, fans have turned their attention to the upcoming transfer window, with many arguing that a number of players should leave.

If Gazzetta Dello Sport's report that Tsimikas's loan move to Roma will not be made permanent at the end of the season, then the list of players that may need to be sold in the summer could be set to grow.

© Imago / Goal Sports Images

Summer transfer window: How many players will Liverpool sell and buy?

It should be noted that Tsimikas is not the only loanee set to return to Anfield, with Harvey Elliott's time at Aston Villa highly unlikely to lead to a permanent switch.

Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson have already confirmed that they will leave at the end of the season for free, while Ibrahima Konate's contract is set to expire this summer.

KOSTAS TSIMIKAS 2025-26 STATS Appearances: 25 Starts: 11 Goals: 0 Assists: 1

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker has been consistently linked with an exit, and the long-term injury to striker Hugo Ekitike will leave Arne Slot's attack light next campaign.

After spending in the region of £450m on incomings prior to 2025-26, while also bringing in more than £200m, the summer of 2026 could be similarly chaotic.

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

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Arne Slot has insisted that the disruption to his squad in the summer has played a part in the team's mixed fortunes this campaign, though it looks like the summer of 2026 could be just as disruptive.

A number of players have been linked with moves to Anfield, but the current head coach has not demonstrated that he can deal well with mass turnover.

If Liverpool have ambitions of competing for major honours once again, the club's hierarchy must make sure that Slot is the right figure to oversee what will undoubtedly be a crucial summer.