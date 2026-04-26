Mo Salah injury update: Egypt doctor reveals diagnosis as Liverpool sent worrying recovery timeline

By Ben Knapton | 26 Apr 2026 12:21 , Last updated: 26 Apr 2026 12:21

Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah will be sidelined for four weeks with the hamstring injury he sustained in Saturday's Premier League win over Crystal Palace, according to Egypt's team doctor.

The 33-year-old was withdrawn early in the second half at Anfield, sparking fears that he has already played his final game for the Reds ahead of his exit at the end of the season.

Salah could immediately be seen clutching the back of his thigh as he went down on the edge of the box, before lapping up the adulation from the Anfield crowd as he made way for Jeremie Frimpong.

The Egyptian was able to walk off the field unaided, and Arne Slot could not give a firm timeframe on Salah's recovery so soon after the incident occured.

However, even the most minor Grade 1 hamstring problems often take a fortnight to heal, while Grade 2 issues can take a month or more, and Grade 3 ruptures a full three months.

Liverpool's Mo Salah out for four weeks, Egypt official claims

© Iconsport / Jessica Hornby, Sportimage, SPI

Salah is expected to undergo further scans on his injury this week, but according to Egypt team doctor, Ibrahim Hassan, the Liverpool man will be missing for around a month.

"He ‌‌has suffered a hamstring tear and will require four weeks of treatment,” Hassan told Reuters, as Liverpool fans anxiously await further news from the club or the player himself.

A four-week recuperation period would certainly rule Salah out of Liverpool's games with Manchester United (May 3), Chelsea (May 9) and Aston Villa (May 17), and it remains to be seen if he will recover in time to face Brentford on the final day of the Premier League season.

However, if the 33-year-old has played his final game in a Liverpool shirt, he will bid farewell this summer with a record of 257 goals and 122 assists from 440 games in all competitions since joining from Roma in 2017.

Salah has failed to hit his 2024-25 heights in the current campaign, but the attacker has still come up with a pleasing 21 goal involvements in 39 matches, 12 of his own and nine assists.

How can Liverpool replace Mo Salah against Man United?

© Iconsport / MI News & Sport /Alamy Live News

As Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola famously said about a diminutive Argentine striker, Liverpool cannot replace Salah in terms of status, but Arne Slot will have to replace him on the right wing in the coming weeks.

Saturday's sub Frimpong is a viable option on the right-hand side of the attack, but the Dutchman - who excelled as a wing-back at Bayer Leverkusen - has struggled to truly settle in either offensive or defensive roles so far.

Federico Chiesa would be a more natural replacement, but the fact that Slot sent on Frimpong over the Italian - who was an unused substitute - on Saturday speaks volumes.

Alternatively, Cody Gakpo or Rio Ngumoha could be stationed on the right with the other operating on the left, or Dominik Szoboszlai shifted into a wide position as three of Florian Wirtz, Curtis Jones, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch join forces in the centre.