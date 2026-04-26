Arsenal receive early double injury boost for Atletico Madrid semi-final as manager drops Champions League hint

By Ben Knapton | 26 Apr 2026 07:09

Arsenal have received an early double injury boost for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final with Atletico Madrid next Wednesday.

Mikel Arteta's men continue their pursuit of European glory in the Spanish capital after edging out Sporting Lisbon 1-0 in the quarter-finals, while Diego Simeone's side overcame Barcelona 3-2 on aggregate in the last eight.

A coveted place in the final against either Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich is on the line for the two clubs, who convene at the Metropolitano Stadium on April 29 and the Emirates on May 5.

However, Simeone will seemingly be forced to cope without one of his key midfielders for the first leg at least, as Pablo Barrios was forced off with a thigh injury in Saturday's 3-2 La Liga victory over Athletic Bilbao.

Simeone could not give a firm timeframe on Barrios's recovery in his post-game press conference, but he suggested that the 22-year-old's issue could be serious enough to rule him out of both games with Arsenal.

Atletico Madrid lose key midfielder to injury before Arsenal battle

© Imago

"No, the truth is I haven't seen him yet, but well, they'll surely let us know what injury he might have," Simeone said. "I think life often throws difficulties our way, and well, he's facing them this year with injuries.

"I think he has to take it as a learning experience, he has to face it with the strength and will to learn from what's happening to him and, well, get stronger, work hard.

"Before the match, I told him that I have a lot of faith in him, that he's a very important player for us, and we'll wait for him. Hopefully, it will be as short a time as possible and that he can be with us at the end of the season."

Barrios has registered one goal and three assists in 35 games for Atletico in all tournaments this season, but he had only just returned from another serious muscular injury, which saw him miss both legs of the Barcelona quarter-final victory.

Attacker Ademola Lookman and defenders Jose Gimenez and David Hancko are also doubts for the first leg against Arsenal, who suffered their own double injury scare during Saturday's 1-0 Premier League victory over Newcastle United.

Match-winner Eberechi Eze and attacker Kai Havertz were both withdrawn at the Emirates, and Mikel Arteta confirmed at full time that the pair were being assessed for muscular injuries.

However, Eze delivered a reassuring update on his concern in an interview with Sky Sports, saying: "I’m alright. I’m all good, it was just a precaution. I didn’t want to do anything [more severe], I’ll be OK."

Advantage Arsenal or Atletico Madrid for Champions League semi-final?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Atletico have a couple of competent alternatives to Barrios in Johnny Cardoso and ex-Arsenal target Rodrigo Mendoza, but the potential absences of the Spaniard, Lookman, Hancko and Gimenez could prove devastating for a team that have conceded at least twice in each of their last five games in all tournaments.

Meanwhile, Eze showed on Saturday that when Arsenal need a goal out of nothing, he can conjure up that goal, and Viktor Gyokeres had a bigger impact on the Newcastle game than Havertz did before the German's withdrawal.

Atletico's seven losses from their last nine games also make for pleasing reading for Arsenal fans, whose side should sense a golden opportunity to claim a first-leg lead, but just coming away from the Metropolitano having avoided defeat would be a positive result.