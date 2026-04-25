Mikel Arteta provides Eberechi Eze, Kai Havertz injury updates after Arsenal's nervy Newcastle win

By Ben Knapton | 25 Apr 2026 20:15 , Last updated: 25 Apr 2026 20:18

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta offered a brief yet optimistic update on Kai Havertz and Eberechi Eze following Saturday's 1-0 Premier League win over Newcastle United.

The Gunners returned to the summit of the Premier League table over Manchester City courtesy of an extremely nervy triumph over the Magpies, who succumbed to an Eze goal early on.

The Englishman's delightful curling strike from a corner ended Arsenal's four-match losing run in domestic competitions, and Arteta's men now boast a three-point lead over Man City, but the Sky Blues have a game in hand and a superior goals scored total.

Arsenal's evening was marred by fresh issues to Havertz and Eze, though, as the former appeared to hurt his groin in the first half before Eze was also withdrawn later on.

Arteta was quizzed on the pair's fitness in his post-match Sky Sports interview, where he refused to give much away but cut a more hopeful than pessimistic figure.

Mikel Arteta 'hopeful' on Kai Havertz, Eberechi Eze injuries

© Iconsport / Sportimage

"Let's see, at the moment they have to be looked after but hopefully they're going to be okay," Arteta said on his two attackers.

Elaborating in his press conference, the Spaniard added: "They are muscular niggles. We don’t think it’s too bad."

Arsenal received some good news on the injury front prior to kickoff on Saturday, as Bukayo Saka was included on the bench for the first time since before the international break following an Achilles issue.

With Havertz and Martin Odegaard also in the starting lineup, Arsenal could have played with the Norwegian, the German and Saka in the same side since the 2023-24 season, against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

However, Havertz's first-half injured denied Arsenal the opportunity to field their three key attackers on the pitch at one time, and it remains to be seen whether the ex-Chelsea man and Eze are fit to face Atletico Madrid next week.

The Gunners take on Diego Simeone's side on Wednesday evening in the first leg of their semi-final showdown, before hosting Fulham in the top flight next Saturday.

How Arsenal can line up without Eberechi Eze, Kai Havertz

© Imago / Colorsport

While another injury to Havertz would be particularly crushing for the player, Arteta would simply restore Viktor Gyokeres to the first XI, and the Swede arguably had a bigger impact on Saturday's game than the German.

Nick Pope controversially escaped a red card for bringing down Gyokeres outside the area, but the latter was also guilty of a poor pass to Saka during a late breakaway.

Meanwhile, with Odegaard back in his rightful number 10 role, either Gabriel Martinelli or Leandro Trossard should come in for Eze if the England international cannot face Atletico.

Gabriel Jesus is a wildcard option in both the striker and left-wing spots too, but Gyokeres and Champions League specialist Martinelli are likely on course to start in Madrid.