Man United vs. Brentford: Predicted XI for Red Devils including Harry Maguire, Amad Diallo decisions

By Matt Law | 25 Apr 2026 20:15 , Last updated: 25 Apr 2026 20:20

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick could make two changes to his starting side for Monday's Premier League clash with Brentford at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils could welcome Leny Yoro back into their squad as the injury that kept the Frenchman out of the Chelsea match was only a minor one.

Yoro, though, is unlikely to return to the starting side, with the Frenchman instead expected to feature on the bench for the first whistle.

Matthijs de Ligt remains a long-term absentee with a back issue, while Patrick Dorgu (hamstring) is still not ready to return, but the Denmark international is in the latter stages of his recovery process.

Lisandro Martinez is still suspended, but Harry Maguire has now served his two-game ban, and the Englishman should return to the back four on Monday night.

Ayden Heaven could keep his spot in the side off the back of his strong performance against Chelsea, with Noussair Mazraoui potentially dropping out.

Further forward, Amad Diallo may be introduced back into the starting side, with Benjamin Sesko potentially dropping down to the bench - such a scenario would lead to Bryan Mbeumo going through the middle against his former club.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Dalot, Heaven, Maguire, Shaw; Mainoo, Casemiro; Amad, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo

> Click here to see how Brentford could line up against Man United