Man United vs. Brentford: Predicted XI for the Bees in Premier League battle at Old Trafford

By Matt Law | 25 Apr 2026 20:15 , Last updated: 25 Apr 2026 20:19

Brentford will once again have star striker Igor Thiago at the tip of their attack for Monday's Premier League contest with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Thiago has had an incredible season for Brentford, finding the back of the net on 21 occasions in the Premier League, and he is only three behind Manchester City's Erling Haaland.

Fabio Carvalho (knee), Antoni Milambo (knee), Vitaly Janelt (ankle), Rico Henry (thigh), Joshua DaSilva (knee), Jordan Henderson (unspecified) and Kaye Furo (groin) are out of the Premier League contest on Monday evening.

Head coach Keith Andrews could potentially name the same side that took to the field for the first whistle against Fulham last time out.

As a result, another of the team's most impressive performers this season, Kevin Schade, should operate down the left for the Bees.

Schade has scored seven times and registered four assists in all competitions this term, and he will be tasked with providing support to Thiago at Old Trafford.

Keane Lewis-Potter, meanwhile, is likely to continue at left-back for the away side.

Brentford possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; Kayode, Van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter; Jensen, Yarmoliuk; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago

> Click here to see how Man United could line up against Brentford