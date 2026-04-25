Premier League Gameweek 34
Arsenal
Apr 25, 2026 5.30pm
Emirates Stadium
Newcastle

Arsenal vs. Newcastle confirmed lineups: Bukayo Saka, Riccardo Calafiori, Bruno Guimaraes decisions made for Premier League clash

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Arsenal-Newcastle team news confirmed! Saka, Guimaraes decisions made for Emirates battle
© Imago / Every Second Media

Arsenal and Newcastle United have confirmed their starting lineups for Saturday evening's Premier League showdown at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal lineup: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Havertz, Eze

Subs: Kepa, Mosquera, Saka, Jesus, Martinelli, Gyokeres, Trossard, Lewis-Skelly, Dowman

Newcastle lineup: Pope; Miley, Thiaw, Botman, Burn; Willock, Guimaraes, Tonali; J. Murphy, Osula, Ramsey

Subs: Ramsdale, Trippier, Hall, Wissa, Barnes, Elanga, Woltemade, A. Murphy, Neave

More to follow.

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