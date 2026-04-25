Arsenal vs. Newcastle confirmed lineups: Bukayo Saka, Riccardo Calafiori, Bruno Guimaraes decisions made for Premier League clash

Arsenal and Newcastle United have confirmed their starting lineups for Saturday evening's Premier League showdown at the Emirates Stadium.
Arsenal lineup: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Havertz, Eze
Subs: Kepa, Mosquera, Saka, Jesus, Martinelli, Gyokeres, Trossard, Lewis-Skelly, Dowman
Newcastle lineup: Pope; Miley, Thiaw, Botman, Burn; Willock, Guimaraes, Tonali; J. Murphy, Osula, Ramsey
Subs: Ramsdale, Trippier, Hall, Wissa, Barnes, Elanga, Woltemade, A. Murphy, Neave
More to follow.