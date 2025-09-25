Brentford vs. Man United: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Man United and Brentford.

Brentford and Manchester United lock horns at the Gtech Community Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime.

The Bees have collected only four points from their opening five top-flight matches this season and most recently suffered a 3-1 defeat at West London rivals Fulham last weeked.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have picked up seven points from their first five PL fixtures and claimed a much-needed 2-1 victory a home to Chelsea last time out.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 21

Man Utd wins: 11

Draws: 3

Brentford wins: 7

Manchester United and Brentford have butted heads a total of 21 times across all competitions, with the Red Devils leading the head-to-head record having posted 11 wins to the Bees' seven, while there have been three draws played out between these two teams.

January 1928 was the first time Man United and Brentford faced off in an FA Cup third-round tie, with the former securing a thumping 7-1 victory at Old Trafford thanks to four goals scored by James Hanson.

Man United also won their first-ever league meeting with Brentford in 1933, a 4-3 triumph away from home in the old Division Two, but the Bees got their revenge and won the reverse fixture 3-1 - the first of five victories in six matches against the Red Devils across all competitions over a five-year period.

Since Brentford secured promotion to the Premier League for the first time in 2022, Man United have faced the Bees seven times, winning four of those and scoring 12 goals in the process.

Ralf Rangnick's Man United beat Brentford 3-1 away from home in January 2022 before completing the double over the Bees courtesy of a 3-0 win at Old Trafford four months later - Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes were on the scoresheet in that fixture.

Ten Hag's first encounter with Brentford was certainly one to forget, as his Man United side suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat at the Gtech Community Stadium in August 2022, with Josh Dasilva, Mathias Jensen, Ben Mee and Bryan Mbeumo all scoring inside the opening 35 minutes.

Man United came out on top by a narrow 1-0 scoreline in the reverse fixture, though, thanks to a first-half strike from Marcus Rashford, and they also beat Thomas Frank's side 2-1 on home soil the following season when Scott McTominay scored two dramatic stoppage-time goals to snatch maximum points.

Five months later, there was late drama at both ends at the Gtech Community Stadium, with Mason Mount's 96th-minute strike for Man United cancelled out by a 99th-minute equaliser from Brentford's Kristoffer Ajer in a pulsating 1-1 draw. The most recent meeting between these two teams took place in West London in May 2025, when a Kevin Schade brace was the highlight of a thrilling 4-3 victory for the European-chasing Bees.

Last seven Premier League meetings

May 04, 2025: Brentford 4-3 Man Utd (Premier League)

Oct 19, 2024: Man Utd 2-1 Brentford (Premier League)

Mar 30, 2024: Brentford 1-1 Man Utd (Premier League)

Oct 07, 2023: Man Utd 2-1 Brentford (Premier League)

Apr 05, 2023: Man Utd 1-0 Brentford (Premier League)

Aug 13, 2022: Brentford 4-0 Man Utd (Premier League)

May 02, 2022: Man Utd 3-0 Brentford (Premier League)

