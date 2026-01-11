Manchester United 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion: Kobbie Mainoo stat only positive for Darren Fletcher after FA Cup defeat

By Lewis Nolan | 11 Jan 2026 19:15

Kobbie Mainoo created three chances from open play in the first 30 minutes against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, the most by a Manchester United player in the opening half hour since Boxing Day 2024.

Darren Fletcher's second match in charge of the Red Devils ended in defeat, with his side losing 2-1 at Old Trafford against the Seagulls.

The loss highlighted that the issues in the squad are deep rooted, and that the dismissal of Ruben Amorim has done little to address the problems in the team.

If there was one positive to take from the match it was that midfielder Mainoo demonstrated a creative spark, creating three chances from open play in the first 30 minutes, the first time any United player managed to do so since December 26, 2024 according to Opta.

That game was a 2-0 loss against Wolverhampton Wanderers, and it was Mainoo who created three chances in the opening half hour of that match.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Manchester United 2025-26: What can be salvaged?

United's loss against Brighton means they are now out of both domestic cup competitions, and their failure to qualify for Europe last term means they will only play Premier League games between now and the end of the season.

The Red Devils are 17 points behind first-placed Arsenal, and they have no chance of overtaking the Gunners.

United are seventh in the Premier League with 32 points, but while they are only three points behind fourth-placed Liverpool, they have lost three, drawn seven and won just three of their past 13 matches in all competitions.

The club are also set to face Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in three of their next four league fixtures, and it would not be surprising if they fell significantly behind in the race for a Champions League spot.

© Imago / News Images

How can Manchester United qualify for the top four?

Mainoo's start against Brighton was just his second of the season, and while he was not particularly strong from a defensive perspective, it is understandable that he was somewhat rusty.

Starting the 20-year-old more often will allow him to find form and showcase why he was so highly regarded, and putting him in the XI would allow Bruno Fernandes to be used in a more natural attacking role.

The return of Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo from the Africa Cup of Nations will be a significant boost, but the team would still benefit from signings this window.

A midfield addition could liberate Mainoo and help him play to his potential, though perhaps United will hold off on transfer activity until a permanent manager is appointed.