Chelsea transfer news: Sheffield Wednesday confirm starlet has moved to Stamford Bridge in deal with 'protections'

Chelsea have completed the signing of Sheffield Wednesday youngster Yusi Alao.

Last week, reports emerged that the Premier League giants were attempting to secure a deal for the left-sided Owls player.

Amid Sheffield Wednesday's financial difficulties and frequent breaches of the EFL regulations due to their ownership issues, Alao has found himself promoted to the first team.

Despite being just 17-years-old, the teenager has made five appearances in all competitions during 2025-26.

That includes a 63-minute outing in a Championship fixture against Portsmouth earlier this month, that showing theoretically leading to Chelsea stepping up their interest.

Sheffield Wednesday announce Alao transfer to Chelsea

On Monday lunchtime, Sheffield Wednesday confirmed that the starlet had been allowed to move to Stamford Bridge.

The Yorkshire outfit say that Alao, who had been with the club since Under-7s, decided to make the move to Chelsea "after careful consideration".

In a lengthy statement, Sheffield Wednesday say: "The transfer includes a substantial upfront payment, along with further protections to ensure the club benefits should Yisa go on to fulfil the potential he has shown.

"These include performance-related payments and a significant sell-on arrangement. All financial terms will remain undisclosed.

"Yisa’s journey is a proud moment for everyone involved in the SWFC Academy - from coaches and staff to the families who support young players every day. His progress highlights the strength of the pathway at Sheffield Wednesday and its ability to help young players reach the highest levels of the game.

"As Administrators, our responsibility is to act in the best long-term interests of Sheffield Wednesday and its creditors. This transfer balances immediate value for the club with protection for the future, should Yisa’s career develop as we all hope.

"We would like to thank Yisa for his commitment and professionalism during his time at Hillsborough, and wish him every success in the next chapter of his career."

What next for Yisa Alao?

Chelsea are likely to spend the coming week assessing the development of Alao before deciding on his next move.

Realistically-speaking, he will spend the rest of the season representing the Under-18s and Under-21s.