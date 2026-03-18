Newcastle transfer news: Magpies open talks for highly-rated French goalkeeper shining in Ligue 1

By Axel Clody | 18 Mar 2026 15:15

Newcastle United have begun concrete steps to strengthen their goalkeeping position, with the Magpies making initial contact over a young French stopper who has been one of Ligue 1's standout performers this season.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, "first contacts" have already taken place between Newcastle and the representatives of RC Lens goalkeeper Robin Risser.

© Imago / PsnewZ

Newcastle make their move for Risser

The club, currently ninth in the Premier League, are determined to upgrade between the posts this summer, and the 21-year-old Frenchman ticks every box for Eddie Howe's staff.

At 6ft 4in, Risser is commanding in the air, but it is his composure with the ball at his feet that has particularly impressed Newcastle — a quality described as something the club "really likes."

He has also conceded just 23 goals in Ligue 1 this season, giving Lens the second-best defensive record in the division behind only PSG, who have shipped 22.

Newcastle are not the only English club in the running, however. Risser also sits high on the shortlist of a Champions League last-16 side — Tottenham — making this a potentially competitive pursuit.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Convincing Lens will be the next hurdle

As confirmed by Tavolieri, RC Lens "do not rule out" selling their goalkeeper if a convincing offer arrives. That tallies with a previous report from Morning Foot, which claimed the French club already have a succession plan in place, with Noah Raveyre of Pau FC identified as a potential replacement.

A fee of between £26m and £34m is being considered according to "early estimates" from the Belgian journalist. Should that valuation be met, Lens would make a remarkable profit — having paid just £2.5m to sign Risser from Strasbourg in 2025.

Whether Newcastle can fend off Tottenham and seal the deal remains to be seen — but the Magpies have made their intentions clear.