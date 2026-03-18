Former Newcastle United stars Andy Carroll, Lee Clark handed shock managerial jobs in EFL, National League

By Darren Plant | 18 Mar 2026 16:06

Andy Carroll is one of two former Newcastle United stars to be handed surprise managerial positions in the EFL and National League on Wednesday.

The Magpies are currently preparing for the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie with Barcelona on Wednesday night.

However, ahead of the game at Camp Nou, it is ex-forward Carroll that has made the headlines after being appointed as the interim head coach of Dagenham & Redbridge.

In a statement that centred around the sacking of Lee Bradbury, the National League South side announced that Carroll had been handed his first managerial role.

British influencer KSI purchased a minority share of the club last month and was recently shown sitting in the stands at a game alongside Carroll.

Since penning a three-year contract at the club last summer, the former England international has scored six goals from 12 league appearances, but he has not featured since December.

We are delighted to welcome the vastly-experienced Lee Clark to the club as our first team manager. ✍️



He pens a short-term deal which runs until the end of the 2025/26 campaign.



A press conference will be held with Lee on Thursday. ?️#RUFC | #TownCountyUnited — Rotherham United (@RotherhamUnited) March 18, 2026

Clark secures managerial return in League One

Meanwhile, Lee Clark has been given his first English managerial job since 2020 by being appointed as the boss of Rotherham United on a short-term contract.

Clark, who made 265 appearances for the Magpies across two stints, spent time in the Middle-East between 2021 and 2022, but his last role in England came at Blyth Spartans.

Nevertheless, the 53-year-old, who accumulated 293 matches as Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City manager between 2008 and 2014, has been tasked with trying to keep Rotherham in the third tier of English football.

He replaces Matt Hamshaw with the Millers currently sitting in 22nd position in the League One table, six points adrift of safety.

His first game in charge will be against top-of-the-table Lincoln City on Saturday afternoon.