Team News: Bournemouth vs. Manchester United injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Michael Carrick's high-flying Manchester United make the trip to the Vitality Stadium on Friday night to face Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth in the Premier League.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.
BOURNEMOUTH vs. MANCHESTER UNITED
BOURNEMOUTH
Out: Justin Kluivert (knee), Lewis Cook (thigh), Tyler Adams (other), Julio Soler (other)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Scott, Christie; Brooks, Tavernier, Rayan; Evanilson
MANCHESTER UNITED
Out: Matthijs de Ligt (lower back), Lisandro Martinez (lower leg), Patrick Dorgu (thigh)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Dalot, Yoro, Maguire, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Diallo, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo