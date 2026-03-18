Team News: Bournemouth vs. Manchester United injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ellis Stevens | 18 Mar 2026 15:12

Michael Carrick's high-flying Manchester United make the trip to the Vitality Stadium on Friday night to face Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: Justin Kluivert (knee), Lewis Cook (thigh), Tyler Adams (other), Julio Soler (other)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Scott, Christie; Brooks, Tavernier, Rayan; Evanilson

MANCHESTER UNITED

Out: Matthijs de Ligt (lower back), Lisandro Martinez (lower leg), Patrick Dorgu (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Dalot, Yoro, Maguire, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Diallo, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo