Preview: Genoa vs Udinese - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 18 Mar 2026 15:43 , Last updated: 18 Mar 2026 15:50

Two sides separated by just three points will meet at Marassi on Friday evening, when hosts Genoa can overtake Udinese in the Serie A standings.

Both clubs are essentially safe from relegation, but a rare top-half finish is still up for grabs with nine games remaining.

Match preview

Since Daniele De Rossi took the reins at Genoa, his transformed team boast the eighth-best record in Serie A - and they also have the fourth-most prolific attack during that period.

Now nine points clear of the drop zone, the Grifone have recorded three wins from their last four league matches - as many as across the previous 12 - including recent victories over Roma and Hellas Verona.

Having stunned De Rossi's old club one week earlier, they continued their strong run by beating Verona last Sunday, thanks to second-half strikes from Vitinha and goalscoring centre-back Leo Ostigard.

The Ligurian side could now post three consecutive top-flight wins for the first time under De Rossi, though they last achieved such a feat back in 2021.

Several factors will weigh in Genoa's favour this weekend, particularly having won four of their last five home fixtures.

Also unbeaten in eight games against Udinese - winning the last four in a row - the Grifone may expect to claim maximum points and move above their Friday night visitors.

© Imago

Indeed, Udinese have failed to even score in the teams' last three meetings at Stadio Ferraris, picking up just a single point in the process.

More recently, the Friuli club - who also lost this season's reverse fixture - have begun to falter, harming their push for a top-10 finish.

With four defeats from their last six matches, only Cagliari and Cremonese have collected fewer points during that period, so Kosta Runjaic and co have slipped down to 11th place in Serie A.

Last week, they were beaten 1-0 at home by Juventus, suffering yet another loss in that one-sided battle of the Bianconeri.

Nonetheless, after a close brush with relegation in 2024, Udinese remain safely situated in mid-table, having kept well clear of danger for a second straight season.

Genoa Serie A form:

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Udinese Serie A form:

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Team News

© Imago

While Ruslan Malinovskyi, Junior Messias and Caleb Ekuban sustained knocks against Verona, all three are expected to recover by Friday, leaving Jean Onana as Genoa's sole absentee.

Midfielder Patrizio Masini is also available after serving a one-match ban, giving the hosts plenty of options to choose from.

Under De Rossi, the Grifone's attack has roared into life, with Lorenzo Colombo scoring six times in Serie A and Vitinha recently finding the net in back-to-back appearances.

Meanwhile, Udinese striker Keinan Davis sits on nine top-flight strikes; now back to full fitness, the Englishman has been directly involved in one goal in each of his last three away games.

Set to partner Nicolo Zaniolo again - as rival Adam Buksa has suffered a calf injury - he will now target double figures for the season.

Alongside Buksa, Nicolo Bertola, Jordan Zemura and Alessandro Zanoli are also ruled out, but key defender Oumar Solet could return to the starting XI after a three-game layoff.

Genoa possible starting lineup:

Bijlow; Marcandalli, Ostigard, Vasquez; Norton-Cuffy, Frendrup, Malinovskyi, Messias, Ellertsson; Vitinha, Colombo

Udinese possible starting lineup:

Okoye; Kristensen, Kabasele, Solet; Ehizibue, Ekkelenkamp, Karlstrom, Atta, Kamara; Zaniolo, Davis

We say: Genoa 2-1 Udinese

While Genoa have been in fine form at Marassi, mid-table rivals Udinese are rarely produce their best stuff away from home.

The Bianconeri have lost five of their last eight matches on the road, and another defeat in Liguria will see them slip below their hosts.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.