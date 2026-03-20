Friday's Serie A predictions and previews including Cagliari vs. Napoli

By Seye Omidiora | 20 Mar 2026 00:20

Today's Serie A predictions include Champions League-chasing Napoli travelling to Cagliari, while Genoa play host to Udinese at the Luigi Ferraris.

© Imago / Fotoagenzia

Continuing their quest to seal a top-four finish, Serie A champions Napoli will visit Cagliari in the first of two Serie A fixtures on Friday evening.

With their Scudetto defence all but over, the Partenopei must stay ahead of several Champions League chasers, and a fourth straight win would certainly help.

We say: Cagliari 0-2 Napoli

Given their historical dominance and Cagliari's distinct downturn, Napoli should make it four straight wins on Friday evening.

That would take them back up to second place in Serie A - for a short while, at least - and leave the hosts looking over their shoulders.

> Click here to read our full preview for Cagliari vs. Napoli, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / IPA Sport

Two sides separated by just three points will meet at Marassi on Friday evening, when hosts Genoa can overtake Udinese in the Serie A standings.

Both clubs are essentially safe from relegation, but a rare top-half finish is still up for grabs with nine games remaining.

We say: Genoa 2-1 Udinese

While Genoa have been in fine form at Marassi, mid-table rivals Udinese are rarely produce their best stuff away from home.

The Bianconeri have lost five of their last eight matches on the road, and another defeat in Liguria will see them slip below their hosts.

> Click here to read our full preview for Genoa vs. Udinese, including team news and possible lineups