Sunday's Serie A predictions and previews including Lazio vs. AC Milan, Como vs. Roma

Today's Serie A predictions include AC Milan travelling to Lazio, while Champions League-chasing Como look to supplant Roma in the table.
Hellas Verona vs. Genoa (Sunday, 11.30am)
After climbing off the foot of the table with their first win this year, Hellas Verona's unlikely bid for Serie A survival will continue when they host Genoa on Sunday.
The Gialloblu's first success of 2026 has sparked dreams of a dramatic revival, while the Grifone strode closer to safety with a big win of their own.
We say: Hellas Verona 1-2 Genoa
Though Genoa are much stronger on home turf than on the road, De Rossi has unlocked their attack, which should surely outscore Verona's.
The hosts enjoyed a rare away win last week, but they will again come up short in front of their own fans.
> Click here to read our full preview for Hellas Verona vs. Genoa, including team news and possible lineups
Pisa vs. Cagliari (Sunday, 2pm)
Needing a strong finish to their Serie A season, bottom-placed Pisa’s turnaround must start on Sunday when they welcome 14th-placed Cagliari to Arena Garibaldi in gameweek 29.
Currently 10 points from safety, the Nerazzurri’s return to the top flight looks likely to be short-lived, barring a miracle, as they welcome their Sardinian visitors to Tuscany in search of only their second victory of the campaign and their first since November.
We say: Pisa 1-0 Cagliari
While a draw — which would be Pisa’s 13th in Serie A — ought to be the likeliest outcome, the Nerazzurri’s desperation for points and Cagliari’s overwhelming injury woes mean we are willing to stick our necks out for a home win, ending the Tuscan side’s four-month wait for one.
> Click here to read our full preview for Pisa vs. Cagliari, including team news and possible lineups
Sassuolo vs. Bologna (Sunday, 2pm)
Between two legs of a big European tie, Bologna will visit nearby Sassuolo for a Serie A derby on Sunday afternoon.
After the Rossoblu drew the first game of their all-Italian clash in the Europa League, they must go again this weekend, when defeat would see them slip below their regional rivals.
We say: Sassuolo 2-1 Bologna
As Bologna will be distracted by their continental commitments - and Sassuolo are relatively strong on home soil - the hosts can claim a rare derby win this weekend.
Rossoblu boss Italiano may also rotate his resources, allowing Grosso and co to take full advantage.
> Click here to read our full preview for Sassuolo vs. Bologna, including team news and possible lineups
Como vs. Roma (Sunday, 5pm)
Both battling for a place in Serie A's final top four, Como and Roma will clash at Stadio Sinigaglia on Sunday.
Having made a slow start to March, the Giallorossi are now level with their ambitious hosts, who have designs on an historic Champions League qualification.
We say: Como 1-1 Roma
Potentially playing into the hands of Juventus, these top-four hopefuls will have to settle for one point apiece.
The tactical battle between 'Gasp' and Fabregas promises another tight contest with just a few defining moments.
> Click here to read our full preview for Como vs. Roma, including team news and possible lineups
Lazio vs. AC Milan (Sunday, 8.45pm)
Having kept their distant Scudetto hopes alive, AC Milan will look to follow last week's derby success when they visit mid-table Lazio on Sunday evening.
Defeating Inter Milan saw the Rossoneri's deficit in the Serie A title race trimmed down to seven points, but they must win again at Stadio Olimpico.
We say: Lazio 0-1 AC Milan
While Milan are clean-sheet specialists, Lazio lack potency up front, so the Rossoneri can gain revenge for December's cup defeat.
They are a force to be reckoned with under Allegri, but their hosts have been hit hard by injuries - plus an ongoing row between fans, senior management and head coach.
> Click here to read our full preview for Lazio vs. AC Milan, including team news and possible lineups