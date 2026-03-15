Sunday's Serie A predictions and previews including Lazio vs. AC Milan, Como vs. Roma

By Seye Omidiora | 15 Mar 2026 00:20

Today's Serie A predictions include AC Milan travelling to Lazio, while Champions League-chasing Como look to supplant Roma in the table.

© Iconsport / LaPresse

After climbing off the foot of the table with their first win this year, Hellas Verona's unlikely bid for Serie A survival will continue when they host Genoa on Sunday.

The Gialloblu's first success of 2026 has sparked dreams of a dramatic revival, while the Grifone strode closer to safety with a big win of their own.

We say: Hellas Verona 1-2 Genoa

Though Genoa are much stronger on home turf than on the road, De Rossi has unlocked their attack, which should surely outscore Verona's.

The hosts enjoyed a rare away win last week, but they will again come up short in front of their own fans.

> Click here to read our full preview for Hellas Verona vs. Genoa, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / IPA Sport

Needing a strong finish to their Serie A season, bottom-placed Pisa’s turnaround must start on Sunday when they welcome 14th-placed Cagliari to Arena Garibaldi in gameweek 29.

Currently 10 points from safety, the Nerazzurri’s return to the top flight looks likely to be short-lived, barring a miracle, as they welcome their Sardinian visitors to Tuscany in search of only their second victory of the campaign and their first since November.

We say: Pisa 1-0 Cagliari

While a draw — which would be Pisa’s 13th in Serie A — ought to be the likeliest outcome, the Nerazzurri’s desperation for points and Cagliari’s overwhelming injury woes mean we are willing to stick our necks out for a home win, ending the Tuscan side’s four-month wait for one.

> Click here to read our full preview for Pisa vs. Cagliari, including team news and possible lineups

© Iconsport / Ipp

Between two legs of a big European tie, Bologna will visit nearby Sassuolo for a Serie A derby on Sunday afternoon.

After the Rossoblu drew the first game of their all-Italian clash in the Europa League, they must go again this weekend, when defeat would see them slip below their regional rivals.

We say: Sassuolo 2-1 Bologna

As Bologna will be distracted by their continental commitments - and Sassuolo are relatively strong on home soil - the hosts can claim a rare derby win this weekend.

Rossoblu boss Italiano may also rotate his resources, allowing Grosso and co to take full advantage.

> Click here to read our full preview for Sassuolo vs. Bologna, including team news and possible lineups

Como vs. Roma (Sunday, 5pm)

© Imago / Giuseppe Maffia

Both battling for a place in Serie A's final top four, Como and Roma will clash at Stadio Sinigaglia on Sunday.

Having made a slow start to March, the Giallorossi are now level with their ambitious hosts, who have designs on an historic Champions League qualification.

We say: Como 1-1 Roma

Potentially playing into the hands of Juventus, these top-four hopefuls will have to settle for one point apiece.

The tactical battle between 'Gasp' and Fabregas promises another tight contest with just a few defining moments.

> Click here to read our full preview for Como vs. Roma, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago

Having kept their distant Scudetto hopes alive, AC Milan will look to follow last week's derby success when they visit mid-table Lazio on Sunday evening.

Defeating Inter Milan saw the Rossoneri's deficit in the Serie A title race trimmed down to seven points, but they must win again at Stadio Olimpico.

We say: Lazio 0-1 AC Milan

While Milan are clean-sheet specialists, Lazio lack potency up front, so the Rossoneri can gain revenge for December's cup defeat.

They are a force to be reckoned with under Allegri, but their hosts have been hit hard by injuries - plus an ongoing row between fans, senior management and head coach.

> Click here to read our full preview for Lazio vs. AC Milan, including team news and possible lineups