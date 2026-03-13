Preview: Lazio vs AC Milan - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 13 Mar 2026 14:21 , Last updated: 13 Mar 2026 14:26

Having kept their distant Scudetto hopes alive, AC Milan will look to follow last week's derby success when they visit mid-table Lazio on Sunday evening.

Defeating Inter Milan saw the Rossoneri's deficit in the Serie A title race trimmed down to seven points, but they must win again at Stadio Olimpico.

Match preview

Armed with one last shot at stopping their city rivals racing off into the distance, Milan took that chance to halt league leaders Inter last Sunday.

The pair's showdown at San Siro was decided by the unlikely figure of Pervis Estupinan, whose first-half strike proved enough to secure victory in this season's second Derby della Madonnina.

So, both sides are still vying for the Scudetto, but Milan trail Inter by seven points with 10 rounds remaining and cannot afford to make any mistakes.

A 1-0 defeat to Parma recently ended the Rossoneri's 24-match unbeaten streak in Serie A, but back-to-back wins - both without conceding a goal - have provided the perfect response.

Surpassing most expectations, Max Allegri's men have picked up 60 points from 28 games so far, and only twice in the past 20 years have they posted at least 63 after 29 matches.

Another victory this week would tie that impressive tally, and recent history will be on their side: Milan have won six of their last nine top-flight encounters with Lazio.

© Imago / IPA Sport

The hosts will prefer to reflect on a recent Coppa Italia clash, which they won 1-0 at Stadio Olimpico, while across the last 12 Serie A meetings there have been four wins apiece.

Lazio's cup run has been the lone bright spot in an otherwise dismal season - and the second leg of their semi-final against Atalanta will take place next month - with their league form continuing to waver.

Despite edging past Sassuolo on Monday night, thanks to a last-gasp winner from Adam Marusic, the capital club have collected a modest 37 points so far - their worst tally at this stage since 2010.

As a result, Lazio sit 10th in Serie A and are at risk of missing out on Europe for a second straight season, having posted just two wins from their last eight league matches.

Repeated fan protests have played a part, hitting their home form, while head coach Maurizio Sarri has been engaged in a public war of words with club president Claudio Lotito.

Now set for a third consecutive home fixture, the Biancocelesti - and specifically Sarri - will hope some absent supporters return to cheer them on against Milan.

Lazio Serie A form:

W D L D L W

Lazio form (all competitions):

W L D L D W

AC Milan Serie A form:

W W D L W W

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Buzzi

Though Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Matteo Gabbia are still sidelined, Milan have welcomed Santiago Gimenez back to full training, after an ankle injury had ruled him out for more than four months.

Adrien Rabiot must serve a suspension, so Samuele Ricci or Ardon Jashari could come into the visitors' midfield trio, which is run by the apparently ageless Luka Modric.

When fully fit, Gimenez will have plenty of competition to start up front: Christopher Nkunku, Niclas Fullkrug, Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao are also in contention for two forward places.

The latter has been directly involved in five goals across his last five league appearances against Lazio and is likely to partner Pulisic again.

Meanwhile, Lazio's attack is usually led by Milan youth graduate Daniel Maldini, whose father and grandfather were both Rossoneri legends - last time out, he scored the opener against Sassuolo.

Nicolo Rovella and Samuel Gigot are still on the treatment table, while key midfielder Danilo Cataldi has sustained a calf injury; another ex-Milan man, Alessio Romagnoli is also a doubt.

As first choice Ivan Provedel has undergone shoulder surgery, Edoardo Motta will continue to deputise in goal, after making his Serie A debut on Monday.

Lazio possible starting lineup:

Motta; Marusic, Gila, Romagnoli, Tavares; Dele-Bashiru, Patric, Taylor; Isaksen, Maldini, Zaccagni

AC Milan possible starting lineup:

Maignan; Tomori, De Winter, Pavlovic; Saelemaekers, Fofana, Modric, Ricci, Estupinan; Pulisic, Leao

We say: Lazio 0-1 AC Milan

While Milan are clean-sheet specialists, Lazio lack potency up front, so the Rossoneri can gain revenge for December's cup defeat.

They are a force to be reckoned with under Allegri, but their hosts have been hit hard by injuries - plus an ongoing row between fans, senior management and head coach.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.