Preview: Lazio vs Sassuolo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 07 Mar 2026 09:04 , Last updated: 07 Mar 2026 09:08

Two teams heading in opposite directions will clash at Stadio Olimpico on Monday, as crisis club Lazio host in-form Sassuolo.

While the visitors have won four of their last five Serie A fixtures, the Biancocelesti are winless in six across all competitions.

Match preview

Averaging just one point per game in 2026, Lazio have slumped into the bottom half of Serie A and are at risk of missing out on Europe for a second straight season.

Following a tame 2-0 defeat to Torino last week, 313 minutes of action have passed since their last league goal, and Maurizio Sarri's men have posted one win from their last seven top-flight matches.

Recipients of seven red cards this term, discipline has also been an issue, while they have recently struggled in Rome, with repeated fan protests surely playing a part.

With discontent rumbling on since the summer, Sarri has been engaged in a public war of words with club president Claudio Lotito, leading to questions about the head coach's future.

Lazio's last hope of glory this season lies in the Coppa Italia, but they twice lost a lead in the first leg of their semi-final tie against Atalanta BC on Wednesday evening.

That 2-2 home draw continued the Biancocelesti's bad run at the Olimpico: they have won just one of their last seven league games there, conceding at least twice in each of the last five.

Though they have previously won seven of 11 meetings with Sassuolo in the Italian capital, such form contrasts starkly with that of the ascendant Neroverdi.

After their 1-0 victory in September's reverse fixture, Sassuolo could now complete a league double over Lazio for just the second time ever.

Having won five of their last six games, only losing to runaway leaders Inter Milan during that period, the Emilian club can certainly head south with real hope of doing so.

Moving above Lazio and into the top half of the standings, they have accrued their third-best points tally at this stage of a top-flight campaign.

After capitalising on a relatively kind February fixture list, Fabio Grosso's side started March with a statement win, downing Champions League chasers Atalanta despite being reduced to 10 men.

Star striker Andrea Pinamonti was sent off after just 16 minutes, but Sassuolo still scored twice and resisted a relentless barrage by La Dea.

Promoted back to Italy's top tier last summer, Grosso and co are comfortably on course for survival, and they can start targeting a top-10 finish.

Following recent away wins in Pisa and Udine, the Neroverdi could now win three on the spin in Serie A for the first time since their Roberto De Zerbi days, back in 2021.

Lazio Serie A form:

D W D L D L

Lazio form (all competitions):

D W L D L D

Sassuolo Serie A form:

W W L W W W

Team News

Samuel Gigot and Nicolo Rovella are still ruled out by injury, while Toma Basic remains a doubt, but Sarri should have the rest of his squad available on Monday.

As the second leg of Lazio's cup semi-final is not until next month, there should be no need for rotation - particularly after an improved performance against Atalanta.

Either Petar Ratkov or Daniel Maldini should lead the line with support from captain Mattia Zaccagni, who has previously scored five Serie A goals versus Sassuolo; however, he has recorded no goal involvements from his last 12 league appearances.

Sassuolo also boast a specialist in this fixture, as long-serving winger Domenico Berardi has netted nine times against Lazio to date.

The Italy international will most likely link up with M'Bala Nzola, as first-choice striker Pinamonti must serve a suspension.

Sebastian Walukiewicz is now back from a ban, but Alieu Fadera - who scored the winner against Lazio in September - headlines a short injury list.

Lazio possible starting lineup:

Provedel; Marusic, Gila, Romagnoli, Tavares; Dele-Bashiru, Cataldi, Taylor; Isaksen, Maldini, Zaccagni

Sassuolo possible starting lineup:

Muric; Walukiewicz, Muharemovic, Idzes, Garcia; Thorstvedt, Matic, Kone; Berardi, Nzola, Lauriente

We say: Lazio 1-1 Sassuolo

Full of confidence from recent successes, Sassuolo can stay four points ahead of their hosts and retain a top-half position.

Lazio have had less time to recover from their last game and have a very thin squad, so Sarri's search for a win will go on.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.