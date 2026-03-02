Preview: Lazio vs Atalanta BC - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 02 Mar 2026 15:37 , Last updated: 02 Mar 2026 15:44

Kicking off their Coppa Italia semi-final, Lazio and Atalanta BC will meet for the first leg on Wednesday, when the clubs clash at Stadio Olimpico.

The aggregate winner after next month's return game will meet either Como or Inter Milan in this season's final.

Match preview

Eliminating the cup holders to reach this advanced stage, Lazio beat Bologna at Stadio Dall'Ara last month, eventually progressing on penalties after playing out a tense 1-1 draw.

After knocking out AC Milan in the previous round, the Biancocelesti then booked a place in the final four and extended their pursuit of an eighth Coppa Italia triumph.

However, Maurizio Sarri's men - who only sit 10th in Serie A - have since been beset by inconsistency and are at risk of missing out on Europe for a second straight year.

Following Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Torino - who had just sacked their coach - Lazio have posted one win from the last seven league games, leading to questions about Sarri's future.

The capital club have recently struggled in Rome, with repeated fan protests surely playing a part, and they were beaten by Atalanta there just last month.

Following a goalless draw in Bergamo earlier this season, Lazio lost 2-0 to La Dea at the Olimpico, and they have only won five of 13 home games in the Italian top flight.

© Imago / Gribaudi

Without doubt, recent history will be on Atalanta's side for the first leg, as the Bergamaschi have lost just one of their last nine away games against Lazio, winning on five occasions.

To set up this meeting, La Dea defeated Genoa 4-0 in the last 16, before hosting Juventus in the quarter-finals, where Gianluca Scamacca opened the scoring in an emphatic 3-0 win.

Having gained revenge for being beaten by Juve in the 2024 final, the Nerazzurri also moved one step closer to Coppa Italia glory, which has proved elusive down the decades.

For all their recent success - most notably winning the Europa League two years ago - Atalanta's sole national cup triumph dates back to 1963.

Defeating Juve was just one of many positive results since Raffaele Palladino took charge, with the most notable arriving last week, when his team dramatically reached the Champions League's last 16.

With a thrilling 4-1 victory in the second leg of their playoff tie against Borussia Dortmund, they wrote another page in the club's European history - but that elation could not last.

Palladino's men were brought back down to earth on Sunday, losing 2-1 to 10-man Sassuolo, and that ended their undefeated domestic record in 2026.

Lazio Coppa Italia form:

W W

Lazio form (all competitions):

W D W L D L

Atalanta BC Coppa Italia form:

W W

Atalanta BC form (all competitions):

W W L W W L

Team News

© Imago / IPA Sport

Both Toma Basic and Mario Gila were sidelined again at the weekend, but Lazio boss Sarri has ruled neither out of Wednesday's first leg.

However, January signing Daniel Maldini appears to have a more serious knee problem than originally thought, so either Petar Ratkov or quarter-final scorer Tijjani Noslin could start up front.

Sarri may decide to shake up a misfiring attack, as the Biancocelesti have failed to find the net in their last three matches, including last month's home loss to Atalanta.

Pedro, Samuel Gigot and Nicolo Rovella are also ruled out for the hosts, but their visitors have fewer fitness concerns to deal with.

Palladino can call upon teenage defender Honest Ahanor, who missed Sunday's defeat to Sassuolo with a fever, only leaving Giacomo Raspadori and Charles De Ketelaere as confirmed absentees.

Having missed the last three matches with a muscular issue, it remains to be seen if Ederson - who scored when these teams recently met in Rome - will return to action in midweek.

Lazio possible starting lineup:

Provedel; Marusic, Provstgaard, Romagnoli, Tavares; Dele-Bashiru, Cataldi, Taylor; Isaksen, Ratkov, Zaccagni

Atalanta BC possible starting lineup:

Carnesecchi; Kossounou, Hien, Ahanor; Zappacosta, De Roon, Pasalic, Bernasconi; Sulemana, Zalewski; Krstovic

We say: Lazio 1-1 Atalanta BC

Atalanta have only produced four away wins in Serie A this season - albeit one was against Lazio - and they have been dealing with a heavy workload.

While the Biancocelesti are low in both confidence and resources, and have been struggling for goals, they can grind out a home draw and start the second leg on level terms.

